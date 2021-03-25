Top 3 landing spots for Kyle Lowry on NBA trade deadline 2021

Toronto Raptors veteran point guard Kyle Lowry is one of the biggest stars expected to be on the move prior to the NBA trade deadline. Even before the Raptors' recent losing run, Lowry's name had been plastered across rumors with his impending free agency this summer.

Furthermore, the Raptors franchise are headed toward a rebuild and with Lowry not in their long-term plans, they will be looking at what they can bring in asset-wise in any trade deal. Recent reports have suggested there are several contenders in both the East and West putting forward offers to Masai Ujiri and the Toronto front office.

Therefore, we have put together the 3 teams we see as most likely to land Kyle Lowry prior to the NBA trade deadline.

3 contenders most likely to bring in Kyle Lowry before the NBA trade deadline

With around 24 hours to go until the NBA trade deadline, teams will be putting together the best possible deals for Lowry as a player that brings 17 points a night and defensive leadership.

The 6-time All-Star is one of the best players available to the sides competing for a title. So it wouldn't be a surprise to see a late deal pushed through in desperation to bring in the potential game-changer.

#1 Miami Heat

Kyle Lowry is known to be close friends with Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler

Kyle Lowry is one of the greatest, if not the greatest, Toronto Raptors players to put on the franchise's jersey. He has led the side throughout their run of 7-straight playoff appearances and was one of the focal points in their championship team. So it is no surprise the Toronto front office are willing to put Lowry's destination preferences first in any potential deal.

Kevin O'Connor recently reported that if Lowry moves before the NBA trade deadline, the Miami Heat is his preferred landing spot. On top of the fact that the Heat should be contenders if they make the postseason, Lowry would be able to stay in state (after the Raptors moved to Tampa) and could team up with close friend Jimmy Butler.

Advertisement

What if there was a point guard with championship pedigree on the market who could hit threes and defend multiple positions? @RohanNadkarni gives his case for Kyle Lowry to be traded pic.twitter.com/0pTymEMGE2 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) March 18, 2021

The Miami Heat have had a hit and miss season and a far cry from the gritty, sharpshooting side that ran all the way to the Finals last season. They have, however, had injuries and have the pieces to form a deal with Toronto.

Duncan Robinson would be an ideal centerpiece for any trade package, with the Heat's 2025 and 2027 first-round picks also options to combine with the young star. If the Heat believe they can continue last year's playoff success, Kyle Lowry will provide the veteran experience and consistent scoring they are going to need.

#2 Philadelphia 76ers

Kyle Lowry lays in the ball versus the Philadelphia 76ers

Advertisement

Close in the running with Miami for Kyle Lowry are the Philadelphia 76ers. His hometown side have a much more serious title hope this year with three stars that could challenge Brooklyn's might in the East. But what may hold Daryl Morey back prior to the NBA trade deadline is Lowry's demands for a guaranteed offseason deal before he is moved.

As mentioned, Lowry is on an expiring contract, therefore if he is looking at title contenders, he wants assurances on his future.

Source: Kyle Lowry wants an extension or a new deal on the table before he gets traded. Toronto is letting him navigate the situation. He will have some say so on where he lands if he’s moved. The Sixers believe acquiring him is a long shot. — Jason Dumas (@JDumasReports) March 24, 2021

For the Philadelphia 76ers, a contract worth $25m+ a year for Kyle Lowry in the summer could be worth it if they are truly in a win-now mode. Creating a 'big four' would be enough to topple the Nets' current 'big three' and make a lot of sense in terms of the financials and the Sixers on-court makeup.

The Sixers may use Tyrese Maxey as the centerpiece of a deal with either Danny Green or Mike Scott as salary fillers along with draft picks. Kyle Lowry could be the perfect on-court partner for the less experienced stars Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid and has the playoff know-how they have yet to harness. Even if it is a long-shot, it could be the best move Philadelphia can make to ensure their title hopes.

Advertisement

#3 LA Clippers

Toronto Raptors former teammates Kyle Lowry and Kawhi Leonard

Even with the Heat and Sixers as favorites to land Kyle Lowry prior to the NBA trade deadline, it would be foolish to rule out the LA Clippers. Ty Lue's side are also expected to be title contenders come the postseason, where the veteran could link up with former teammates Kawhi Leonard and Serge Ibaka.

The Clippers have already been linked with another playmaker in Lonzo Ball, however Kyle Lowry would be a more sensible and experienced option for their chances this season.

Despite their need for an offensive edge, a deal for Lowry would be hard to put together. After trading away most of their young talent and draft picks in recent offseasons, the Clippers lack the assets to make a worthy deal the Raptors will look at.

Still, stranger things have happened in previous years in the hours before the NBA trade deadline, and forming the Toronto big 3 from their championship side could make the Clippers favorites in the West.