Top 3 NBA players who have been a part of Georgia Bulldogs: Anthony Edwards, Dominique Wilkins, and more 

The Georgia Bulldogs were established in 1891 and have had some great seasons since then. The college basketball team is overshadowed by the school's football program, which is far more popular.

Despite this, the Bulldogs have had some amazing players who have made it to the NBA. Between 2018 and 2020, three different Bulldogs players were drafted by NBA teams. The best player out of them is Anthony Edwards, who was drafted in 2020.

This article will reveal three NBA players who have been a part of the Georgia Bulldogs. It will reveal their stats and their eventual career in the professional basketball league.

Anthony Edwards was the most recent Georgia Bulldogs draft pick

Anthony Edwards has spent two years in the NBA so far and has established himself as one of the best young players. He was the first overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft and was selected by the Minnesota Timberwolves.

In his lone season with the Bulldogs, the 6-foot-4 guard appeared in 32 games, averaging 19.1 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game.

Anthony Edwards had a great time with the Bulldogs (Image via Getty Images)

Edwards earned four SEC Freshman of the Week accolades during his time with the Georgia Bulldogs, the most in program history. He was also one of the best shooting guards from his class.

The guard has a lot of potential and many fans and analysts predict that he will become the next superstar in the league.

Dominique Wilkins spent three years with Bulldogs

Dominique Wilkins is one of the most decorated NBA players of all time. During his prime, he was one of the most entertaining players to watch and his dunks were incredible. Thanks to his skills, Wilkins earned the nickname "Human Highlight Reel."

The forward spent three years playing for the Georgia Bulldogs. He entered university in 1979 and averaged 18.6 points per game as a rookie. Wilkins was well known for filling stat sheets in every possible category.

Dominique Wilkins is one of the best Georgia Bulldogs players of all time (Image via Getty Images)

During his three-year career with the Bulldogs, Dominique Wilkins averaged 21.6 points per game. He was also very efficient, converting 53% of his total field goals.

Wilkins' NBA career was incredible as well. He never won the championship, but he made the All-Star team nine times and led the league in scoring in the 1985-86 season with 30.3 points per game.

The forward was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2006 and was also named to the NBA 75th Anniversary Team in 2021.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope's college career

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is another great player who played for the Georgia Bulldogs. Born and raised in Georgia, it is not surprising that the young player picked this university to attend in 2011.

In his first season with the Bulldogs, Caldwell-Pope averaged 13.2 points per game. His scoring average went all the way up to 18.5 points per game in the sophomore campaign as he was named the SEC Player of the Year.

Caldwell-Pope played two years for the Georgia Bulldogs (Image via Getty Images)

After two years with the Georgia Bulldogs, KCP declared for the NBA draft. He was the 8th overall pick in the 2013 NBA Draft and was selected by the Detroit Pistons. He currently plays for the Denver Nuggets.

The 6-foot-5 guard is a nine-year NBA veteran and has also played for the Los Angeles Lakers and Washington Wizards. He won the championship ring with the Lakers in 2020 after becoming the team's third-best scorer in the NBA Finals.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far