Top 3 players being currently linked with Houston Rockets | NBA Trade Deadline 2020

Robert Covington is among the players being linked with a move to the Houston Rockets

After completing a stunning swoop for Russell Westbrook during the 2019 offseason, the Houston Rockets finally hoped that they would be able to advance from the Western Conference.

However despite Westbrook's impact, the Rockets currently sit 6th in the West and there is little evidence to suggest they can compete with the Lakers and LA Clippers in the postseason.

Nevertheless, Houston's front office is known for its relentless pursuit of a title and the team is expected to be active ahead of the trade deadline. So with a week left to make moves, here are the top three players being linked with a move to the Rockets.

#3 Davis Bertans - Washington Wizards

Davis Bertans has enjoyed a breakout season so far with the Wizards

Reports emerged last week that the Rockets were looking to add a wing ahead of the deadline. Due to a lack of available cap space, Houston's options may be limited, although Greg Swarts of B/R believes that Davis Bertans is a realistic option:

The Rockets have so much money tied up that they may need to find someone making less than $10 million for salary-matching purposes. The Rockets could offer their 2020 first-round pick while putting together enough salary to match Bertans' $7 million contract this season.

After spending three seasons with the San Antonio Spurs, Bertans was sent to Wizards last summer as the team attempted to complete a move for Marcus Morris.

While the Wizards are already out of playoff contention due to a dismal collective season, Bertans is currently enjoying the best season of his career. Over 37 appearances, Davis has averaged 15.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game - while also shooting 42.7 percent from beyond the arc.

