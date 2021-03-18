Top 3 players being currently linked with Boston Celtics | NBA Trade Deadline 2021

With the 2021 Trade Deadline just a few days away, the time is right for the Boston Celtics to make a move that allows them to rejoin the top contenders in the Eastern Conference. The C's have the assets to work something out in the trade market but have not been enthused by the possibility of a big shake-up.

The Boston Celtics president of basketball operations, Danny Ainge, has signaled that his team will probably not use their disabled player exception — which happens to be the largest in league history until the offseason.

However, such a move, or to better put it as a non-move, could cost the Boston Celtics a hefty price in a new reality, facing all top-tier teams in the East — the Brooklyn Nets ensemble.

Three players whom the Boston Celtics could acquire ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline 2021

After a spectacular start to the season, the Boston Celtics have been slumping, to put it mildly. The team that was supposed to take a leap this campaign has slipped below the top four teams in their conference and something's got to give.

Jayson Tatum is still playing the game at a high level but the return of Kemba Walker into the lineup has produced mixed results for Kemba and Jaylen Brown respectively.

That said, where the Celtics truly fall short is their frontline, with both of their primary big men rumored to be on the trading block at the 2021 Trade Deadline.

On that note, let's take a look at three players who could bolster the Boston Celtics ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline 2021:

#1 Jerami Grant (Detroit Pistons)

Jerami Grant #9

Jerami Grant is having a career year with the Detroit Pistons this campaign, consequently marking a rise in his stock in the NBA trade market. The Boston Celtics have reportedly offered multiple first-round picks to the Pistons to make this deal come to fruition.

UPDATE: The Celtics have offered “multiple first-round picks” for Jerami Grant, reports @JLEdwardsIII. — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) March 12, 2021

The C's have been linked to numerous available players, including Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant. The Athletic's James Edwards III reported that the Celtics have offered "multiple firsts" for his services in a recent appearance on The A-List Podcast with A. Sherrod Blakely and Kwani Lunis.

On paper, Grant looks like the perfect candidate for the Boston Celtics. He could help them get better on both ends of the hardwood with his 6-foot-8 frame and 1.1 blocks per appearance this season.

The seventh-year man is averaging a career-best 23.4 points on 43.4% shooting accuracy from the field in 36 games. He is cleaning up the boards at 5.2 rebounds per game while dishing out 2.9 assists per contest.

Jerami would make an ideal fit for the Boston Celtics system and could potentially send them over the figurative hump. However, his trade won't be easy, as the Pistons have not shown interest in parting ways with their All-Star caliber player just yet.

#2 John Collins (Atlanta Hawks)

John Collins #20

The Boston Celtics have also shown interest in John Collins of the Atlanta Hawks, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Charania reported that Collins is “a player of interest” for Boston, adding that the asking price for Collins is “steep” and that Boston may choose to pursue Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes over him.

Nevertheless, the Boston Celtics could use a talent like John Collins in their lineup. Collins is a gifted offensive scorer who could potentially blossom into a star-caliber player alongside Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

He will become a restricted free agent in the offseason and this may be incentive enough for the Hawks to move him now rather than lose him in free agency.

The Boston Celtics have shown interest in John Collins, per @ShamsCharania pic.twitter.com/4HjUhREL3i — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) March 15, 2021

The fourth-year man has seen a slight dip in his numbers this season but that has nothing to do with his abilities and everything to do with the new frontline additions made by the Atlanta Hawks.

In 40 games this season, Collins has averaged 18 points on an impressive 52% shooting display from the field while collecting 7.8 rebounds per contest. His addition to the Celtics could be a power grab move that could upset the balance in the East once again.

However, the Celtics will probably have to part ways with Kemba Walker or Marcus Smart to make this work, something the C's will probably not go for at this time.

#3 Harrison Barnes (Sacramento Kings)

Harrison Barnes #40

Harrison Barnes' name has been doing the rounds in the rumor mill for some time now, with the 28-year-old getting linked to the Boston Celtics as per several reports in the media.

The Sacramento Kings are out of playoff contention this season and could be open to parting ways with Barnes if the Celtics sweeten the pot with future draft picks.

As mentioned in this article, the Boston Celtics are more interested in bringing over Barnes at the trade deadline this campaign. He would bring with him championship experience from his time with the Golden State Warriors and could guide the Celtics' young guns during crucial periods in the playoffs.

Report: ‘Many front office folks’ believe Harrison Barnes trade to Celtics ‘could be coming’ https://t.co/1utO7sBYSC — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) March 10, 2021

However, his true value remains with his ability to sink the long-range bucket while being a bulldog on the defensive end. He has a knack for shutting down opposing teams' wing players and this could prove to be a game-changer for the Boston Celtics' title aspirations.

In 36 games this season, Barnes has averaged 16.6 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 3.5 assists on 49.4% shooting from the field.