Top 3 point guards who can land on Lakers for 2023-24 NBA season

The LA Lakers have made it clear that they are looking to add another player in the offseason to help them in the 2023-24 NBA season. With LeBron James pondering his future, adding another star to help Anthony Davis in the future could be an option for the franchise.

Los Angeles surprised everyone as it reached the conference finals this season. Due to that success, the front office has decided to improve the lineup. The team stans to make a ton of buzz in the offseason as they work on personnel moves.

Here are three point guards who could suit up for the Purple and Gold next season.

Damian Lillard

Damian Lillard could be on his way out of Portland this offseason. With the news that Lillard has put up his mansion on the market, it could be a message that the seven-time All-Star could be ready to move on. It was also reported that the Los Angeles squad could pursue the Portland Trail Blazers star in the offseason.

Trading for Lillard has reportedly been discussed internally. However, there have been no developments in their discussions as they've explored other trade options.

NBACentral @TheNBACentral The Lakers have internally discussed the possibility of landing Trae Young or Damian Lillard, per @jovanbuha The Lakers have internally discussed the possibility of landing Trae Young or Damian Lillard, per @jovanbuha https://t.co/jMMFfjNgdZ

It's unclear if the Blazers are willing to trade their franchise star as it's been reported that they plan to build around him. Portland could use the No. 3 draft pick this year to acquire a star to help Lillard next season.

Trae Young

LA Lakers vs. Atlanta Hawks

Similar to Lillard's case, Trae Young has been part of trade discussions for Atlanta, internally. Young had a shaky 2022-23 season with the Atlanta Hawks, as they struggled to make it to the postseason. Even after making the playoffs, the Hawks lost in the first round.

Young could be a great addition to Los Angeles. His shooting and passing ability could open up things for the team.

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha Trae Young arriving courtside to Game 6 of Lakers-Warriors with agent Rich Paul Trae Young arriving courtside to Game 6 of Lakers-Warriors with agent Rich Paul https://t.co/w5AB0vwEnR

During the team's deep postseason run, the sharpshooter was seen in attendance. It could be a hint that Young might be traded and join the Lakers next season.

Chris Paul

LA Lakers vs. Phoenix Suns

There have been rumors that the team could pursue Chris Paul in the offseason. The Phoenix Suns are reportedly planning to waive Paul. Although the Suns are still deliberating on what to do with CP3, trading him to the Lakers is one possibility.

NBACentral @TheNBACentral



“Another option the Lakers have discussed is signing Paul and retaining D’Angelo Russell to truly solidify their point guard position, according to those sources.” The Lakers have ‘strong’ interest in Chris Paul, per @jovanbuha “Another option the Lakers have discussed is signing Paul and retaining D’Angelo Russell to truly solidify their point guard position, according to those sources.” The Lakers have ‘strong’ interest in Chris Paul, per @jovanbuha “Another option the Lakers have discussed is signing Paul and retaining D’Angelo Russell to truly solidify their point guard position, according to those sources.” https://t.co/5sFXquFwA1

Jovan Buha of The Athletic wrote that LeBron James' squad has a strong interest in acquiring the 12-time All-Star. Their plan is that they'll trade for Paul in the offseason and still keep D'Angelo Russell to strengthen their backcourt depth.

