Top 3 potential landing spots for Giannis Antetokounmpo if he decides to exit Milwaukee Bucks in 2024 summer

Speculations about Giannis Antetokounmpo's departure have started after the Milwaukee Bucks have just been eliminated by the Miami Heat. The Bucks still have time to fix things, but given how things have been for the team, there's a high possibility that the Greek Freak could leave.

Back in 2020, Giannis signed a five-year $230 million deal to stay with the Bucks until the 2025-26 season. The final season of his contract is a player option which he can opt into or not and become a free agent in 2026. But things could change for the Bucks if he decides to demand a trade and leave the team next year.

If the Bucks don't address the problems they've always had, it's highly likely that the 2021 Finals MVP could leave for good. With that said, let's take a look at three teams that could be potential landing spots for Giannis Antetokounmpo.

#3 Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks are one of the top teams that could snatch a star quickly. They did it this season at the trade deadline when they made the call to trade for Kyrie Irving. The Mavericks are a team that has struggled to build around their superstar, Luka Doncic.

Gunning for Giannis could be key to keeping their star satisfied and Doncic might not leave if they make the trade happen.

#2 Portland Trail Blazers

Much like the Mavs, the Portland Trail Blazers have struggled to build around their superstar. There's a high possibility that other teams could pursue Damian Lillard and leave the Balzers without much. Lately, rumors surrounding Lillard potentially leaving the team have been rampant.

But if the organization can pull a trade to acquire Giannis Antetokounmpo, it could be enough for Dame to stall a bit and wait for it to happen. If that happens, it'll be the first time Lillard gets an All-NBA teammate since LaMarcus Aldridge.

#1 Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors are looking to be on the older side and could start planning for their future endeavors. To add to that, Draymond Green seems a bit unhappy and could leave for the LA Lakers this summer if he opts out of his contract.

A tandem between Steph Curry and Giannis Antetokounmpo could wreck the entire league and become a huge problem. The Warriors have experience in making significant changes to help them compete for more and pursuing Giannis could be one of those moves.

