Top 3 Shooting Guards in NBA Draft 2019

The most recent batch of talented SG prospects.

Teams often expect their shooting guards to provide assistance at the small forward when the situation demands. The upcoming draft houses some highly skilled youngsters that tick all the boxes for an ideal swingman for any NBA team.

Any young gun who starts his professional career as a shooting guard has that one true idol they can look up to - Michael Jordan; the man who owned this spot while he played and stamped his initials authoritatively, not to be questioned or challenged for a long time to come.

All of the following shooting guards are projected to be top 10 overall picks of the 2019 draft class, and some minor research into their journey to this point, tells us exactly why.

Let's take a look at the top 3 shooting guards from the upcoming draft class of 2019.

#3 Coby White

Alec Jacoby White entered the 2018-19 season without much buzz around his name.

Initially overlooked due to his hyped teammate Darius Garland, Coby made a name for himself as his freshman year progressed at UNC. ESPN has currently projected him as the 8th overall pick this year (two spots above Garland) after his season averages of 16.1 points, 3.5 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and 1.1 steals. Moreover, the 6-foot-5 afro-donning guard made 82 three-pointers for a freshman year consisting of 562 points.

“It still hasn’t hit me yet,” White said at the NBA draft combine. “You dream it before you realize you’re capable of it.”

In the process of powering the Tar Heels to a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament, White also destroyed Michael Jordan’s freshman scoring record. Widely known for his smooth stepback jumper from beyond the arc, the 19-year-old is also perhaps the quickest end-to-end athlete amongst others that sharing this class with him.

Despite wingspan limitations (by NBA standards), Coby carries the instinct and awareness to stay active on defense at every possession, a quality that makes a huge difference when it comes to NBA basketball.

“The league is full of great point guards every night,” White said at the combine. “I’m looking forward to the challenge of testing myself.”

