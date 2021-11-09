Top 3 teams that have been affected by injuries the most early in the 2021-22 NBA season

The 2021-22 NBA season has been thrilling, to say the least. We are only three weeks in but there have been a lot of surprises, some caused by injuries impacting the rhythm of teams.

The Chicago Bulls are currently the most improved team, compared to how they faired in the 2020-21 NBA season. It could be argued that they had the best offseason, bringing in elite talents to help them achieve success.

While putting together somewhat of a super team is great, it might not always produce the desired result. Injuries play a significant role in that regard, as key players might be unavailable for selection.

The 2020 Brooklyn Nets are a great example of how injuries can affect a team. They lost two of their "Big 3" in the 2021 NBA playoffs Eastern Conference semi-finals, and as a result failed to defeat the Milwaukee Bucks.

So far in the 2021-22 NBA season, the injury bug has struck again, and teams are scrambling to stay competitive without much success as they compete without their star players.

On that note, let's take a look at three teams that have been affected by injuries the most early in the 2021-22 NBA season.

#3 LA Clippers

Kawhi Leonard's injury in the Western Conference semi-finals seemed like a minor knock. That was until it was reported that he would have to undergo surgery to repair a partial tear of the ACL in his right knee. Without Leonard, things have not gone smoothly for the LA Clippers early in the 2021-22 NBA season.

Although they are riding a four-game winning streak, they did not have the best of starts. Paul George has been a class act for the Clippers all season long, but they still lost four of their first five games to kick off their 2021-22 NBA campaign.

The Clippers have seemingly found a winning formula without Kawhi, but ranking seventh place in the Western Conference standings is not something many imagined possible.

#2 LA Lakers

The expectations for the LA Lakers in the 2021-22 NBA were off the roof, and they have not done a half-decent job of reaching them. It's been a topsy-turvy run for the Purple and Gold so far this season, some of which could be attributed to the absence of LeBron James.

Although the Lakers lost their first two games to the Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns, things started to look better for them as they attempted to go on a run. With James on the court six times, the first two games to open the 2021-22 NBA season were the only losses they recorded. But the Lakers have recorded three losses in four games without LBJ on the floor, allowing teams to overcome huge deficits of as many as 26 points.

The Lakers' last outing against the Portland Trail Blazers was a flashback of their 2020-21 NBA campaign, where they struggled to score without Anthony Davis or James. Russell Westbrook was brought in to be the third scoring option to carry the team but has so far failed woefully.

Russ went 1 of 13 from the field against the Trail Blazers, ending the game with eight points. It ended in a blowout loss with LeBron out and AD exiting the game after seven minutes.

#1 New Orleans Pelicans

The New Orleans Pelicans are on a six-game losing streak, recording only one win in their last ten outings. They have been affected the most by injuries, seeing as they are yet to play a game with their franchise player Zion Williamson.

Williamson sustained a foot injury in the offseason and is expected to be out until at least November 22. Things will undoubtedly get better for the Pelicans as the season progresses, but they are suffering the most without their star players.

Speaking of star players, they are currently playing without their second-best scorer, Brandon Ingram, who has been nursing a hip injury. He featured in tier first six games and is averaging 25 points, 7.3 rebounds and 4.8 assists.

