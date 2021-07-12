Top 3 teams that could challenge Team USA for the gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Team USA are the favorites to win the gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. However, there are a few teams that could make things difficult for the star-studded team.

As expected, Team USA have brought together remarkable talents from the NBA to give themselves the best chance of winning the gold medal in the summer games. Kevin Durant, Damian Lillard, Jayson Tatum and Bradley Beal are some of the superstars who will suit up for Team USA in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

With the group stage decided and tip-off slated for July 24, Team USA know which opposition they will face early in the tournament. Regardless, nothing short of dominance is expected from Team USA in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Which teams could pose a threat to Team USA's shot at winning the gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics?

Team USA

Although Team USA have brought together some of the most exciting talents in the world of basketball, developing the right chemistry might be their biggest challenge. They suffered one of their greatest upsets on Saturday after falling to Team Nigeria in an exhibition match ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Team USA just lost to Nigeria.



In basketball. pic.twitter.com/JjAYHEsaTy — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) July 11, 2021

While many could write that off as just an exhibition match, other competitors now know that Team USA can be beaten. The team have a series of exhibition matches lined up, where they'll hope to develop a synergy before tip-off at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

On that note, here are three teams that could cause Team USA the most problems in their quest for gold at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

#3 Slovenia

Luka Doncic (#77) of the Dallas Mavericks

Slovenia is home to Luka Doncic, who will perhaps be the face of the NBA for the next decade. Doncic's heroics helped Team Slovenia reach the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Although Doncic is the star of the team, the Slovenians have multiple offensive scorers who might prove difficult to contend with. Mike Tobey is worthy of mention, as he averaged double-doubles in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics qualifiers.

Luka Doncic and Slovenia have qualified to compete in the Olympics for the first time in the nation's history 👏 pic.twitter.com/5ZxJZ6xD7t — ESPN (@espn) July 4, 2021

With such offensive firepower at their disposal, it might turn out to be a scoring fest if Slovenia square off against Team USA in the tournament. While they are not favorites to win the gold at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, they are capable of denting the gold-medal hopes of Team USA.

