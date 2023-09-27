Top 4 reasons why Shai Gilgeous-Alexander could win the 2024 NBA MVP award

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has emerged as one of the best point guards in the NBA. The Oklahoma City Thunder guard is a dominant offensive player who can dictate the tempo of games.

He could play a big part in his team taking the step from a rebuilding franchise to playoff contender. Gilgeous-Alexander has been with the Thunder since 2019 and has rapidly improved his game.

Last season, he was named to an All-NBA First Team, along with making his first All-Star appearance. The 25-year-old is rapidly rising to stardom and could take another step forward in the coming season.

Why Shai Gilgeous-Alexander could win the 2024 NBA MVP award

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder vs Brooklyn Nets

Here are four reasons why Gilgeous-Alexander could win the 2024 MVP award:

#1 Gilgeous-Alexander could lead the league in assists

As one of the best point guards in the NBA, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander often has the ball in his hands when initiating the offensive for the Oklahoma City Thunder. The star likes to pressure the rim before kicking the rock out to shooters or slashers, allowing the secondary offense to find cracks in the opposing defense.

Gilgeous Alexander averages 4.5 assists per game, but that number has been sitting at 5.7 dimes per game in the last three seasons. It's not unreasonable to believe that Gilgeous-Alexander could up his playmaking production in the coming season, especially now that he will have additional scoring help from Chet Holmgren.

If the All-Star guard can sharply increase his total number of assists on the season, he will put himself firmly in the MVP discussion.

#2 Gilgeous-Alexander is a top-3 guard in the league

To contend for an MVP award, you must be one of the best players on the planet. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is a top-three point guard in the NBA right now and is still a few years away from his prime.

After spending the summer at the FIBA World Cup, Gilgeous-Alexander could be ready to take another step forward in his development. If he can continue to prove his value as an elite guard who's the focal point of his team, he could find his name floated in MVP conversations,especially if the Thunder improve their overall level.

#3 Gilgeous-Alexander is a featured scorer for the Thunder

Last season, Gilgeous-Alexander averaged a career-high 31.4 points per game for the Thunder. The young guard will look to sustain that level of scoring production, if not build on it more, ahead of the new NBA season.

With Holmgren taking some of the defensive focus away from Gilgeous-Alexander in the upcoming season, there's no reason why the latter can't average 35 points per game next season.

If Gilgeous-Alexander can maintain his current shooting efficiency and increase his scoring average, he should force his name into the MVP discussion.

#4 The Oklahoma City Thunder could be a great team

Oftentimes, the winner of the MVP award is the best player on one of the best teams in the NBA.

The Thunder are due a breakout year. With Gilgeous-Alexander, Holmgren, Josh Giddey, Aleksej Pokusevski and Jalen Williams, the Thunder could develop into one of the best young teams in the NBA.

Multiple members of the Thunder roster are due to take a leap in their development this season. If Gilgeous-Alexander can continue to push his teammates and the Thunder emerge as a surprise threat in the Western Conference, there could be a case for recognizing the young guard as one of the most valuable players on the planet.

However, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will need his teammates to step up and help elevate the team if he wants to get the national recognition he deserves.