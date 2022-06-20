Listing the 5 best playmakers available in free agency during the NBA offseason

The NBA season is over, and many teams are preparing for free agency. Teams will draft players on Thursday. Shortly after, free agency will begin.

Even though this year's free-agency class doesn't have many superstars, there are some players who could be difference-makers.

Some of the league's best playmakers will be available to sign this summer. Having a quick and intelligent guard who can run plays is invaluable and key to success.

Check out the five best playmakers who will be available in free agency.

John Wall (player option)

The last time John Wall played in an NBA game was in April 2021. The guard scored 27 points and dished out 13 assists, showing why he's one of the league's best playermakers.

But Wall has played only 40 games in the last three seasons. He can't stay healthy, and no one can say how good he is going to be once he comes back.

However, Wall has a career average of 9.1 assists per game and is a great floor general. Even though his prime is over, the point guard could still have an impact and contribute to wins.

Ricky Rubio (unrestricted free agent)

Similar to Wall, Ricky Rubio hasn't been able to stay healthy. Ever since he got into the NBA, the Spaniard has been one of the best playmakers, and his days in Minnesota were especially amazing.

Rubio is coming off an ACL injury, which makes it risky for any team to sign him.

He didn't play for the Indiana Pacers last season (after being traded while recovering from injury in February), and it is unlikely they will want to re-sign him. After all, the point guard was paid nearly $18 million in the last year of his contract, which is way above his current market value.

Russell Westbrook (player option)

Russell Westbrook's reputation has taken a hit in the past few years, but he's still one of the league's best playmakers. Despite being on an awful LA Lakers roster, the guard still averaged 7.1 assists per game last season.

He will turn 34 in November, and his best years are over. However, he can still be a great player on the right team.

Russell Westbrook is one of the best playmakers, despite his recent season. (Image via Getty Images)

Mr. Triple Double will most likely exercise his player option and stay in Los Angeles. However, if he wants to show the world why he's still one of the best playmakers, he'd be better off joining another team.

Kyrie Irving (player option)

Kyrie Irving is the most controversial player on this list, but his playmaking skills shouldn't be in question. The 2016 NBA champion has been one of the best playmakers for a decade, and he knows what it takes to win it all.

Despite his off-court issues, Irving brings a lot to the table for a team willing to tolerate his controversies. His handles are amazing, he makes his teammates better and he is very intelligent.

Irving could be a difference-maker on the right team. However, it will be interesting to see if he stays with the Brooklyn Nets after this summer.

James Harden (player option) is one of the best playmakers in free agency

James Harden's playmaking is incredible, and that's what makes him one of the NBA's most dangerous players. Harden is a three-level scorer whose court vision is amazing.

The combo guard has had several 30-point and 10-assist seasons in his career. Last season, he averaged 10.5 assists per game with the Philadelphia 76ers.

James Harden is one of the best playmakers in the league. (Image via Getty Images)

Even though his prime is over and he's not as quick as he used to be, Harden is the best floor general who could sign with a new team this summer.

