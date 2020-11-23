Top 5 bench units in the NBA right now

The NBA Free Agency 2020 has seen some shock moves among the biggest teams of the league. While deals involving superstars have not occurred yet, many solid bench players have made impactful moves for the upcoming NBA season.

In this article, we will rank the five best bench units in the NBA after several moves have been completed.

Top 5 benches in the NBA right now

A solid bench could be the difference between a good team and a contender in the NBA. As we saw last year, the LA Lakers were not driven just by their two superstars. Tremendous bench level from Rajon Rondo and Dwight Howard was key to their success.

Rondo and Howard are reportedly leaving LA for Atlanta and Philadelphia, respectively. Meanwhile, the LA Lakers already snatched last season's Sixth Man of the Year, Montrezl Harrell, from the LA Clippers and look well-suited to defend their title.

The LA Lakers' bench received another boost with the addition of Dennis Schroder after a trade with the OKC Thunder. Which benches around the NBA could be on the level of the Lakers' role players? Let us take a look.

#5 Milwaukee Bucks

D.J. Augustin averaged 10.5 points per game last year for the Orlando Magic.

As of now, the Milwaukee Bucks have been very active during NBA Free Agency 2020. The team's front office traded for All-Star guard Jrue Holiday and excellent shooter Bogdan Bogdanovic. However, Bogdanovic's deal with Milwaukee fell apart, and he is reportedly headed to the Atlanta Hawks.

Last season, the bench of the Milwaukee Bucks was eighth in the NBA in scoring (40 points per game), and first in rebounding (20.9 rebounds per game).

The new-look bench for the Bucks' 2020-21 campaign will have guards D.J. Augustin, Bryn Forbes, solid wing player Torrey Craig and forward Bobby Portis, who was a double-digit scorer last year for the New York Knicks in 66 games (61 off the bench).

An important fit for the Bucks, especially because of the way Craig can guard all over the floor. With Denver, Michael Malone used Craig to defend many of the elite wings in the Western Conference. https://t.co/hC4s1G0Wwy — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 22, 2020

The Bucks' bench could be a great tool for the team as they are looking to maintain their tag as contenders if Giannis Antetokounmpo remains in Wisconsin.

#4 Portland Trail Blazers

Robert Covington averages 12.7 points per game in his career.

The bench of the Portland Trail Blazers was the worst in the NBA in terms of points per game (26.6) last season. Despite that statistic, they were in the middle of the pack when it came to 3P shooting percentage (35.2).

Free agent Harry Giles has agreed to a one-year deal with the Portland Trail Blazers, source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 22, 2020

For the 2020-21 NBA season, Portland is preparing well enough to surround Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum with more talent.

The team made a move for Enes Kanter, who has been a premier scorer from the bench throughout his career. Kanter played 23 games for the Blazers in the 2018-19 season, averaging 13.1 points and 8.6 rebounds per game.

Portland also added Robert Covington, a former All-Defensive player in the league and a 36% shooter from 3P, who is likely to come off the bench next year. Forward/center Harry Giles was also added to the mix in the NBA Free Agency 2020.

Guard Gary Trent will be an interesting player to follow during the NBA season as he showed great shooting last year, averaging 4.4 attempts from three per game and shooting 42%.