Top 5 best European NBA players who are 25 and under in 2023-24 season ft. Victor Wembanyama & more

European NBA players have started to take over as stars from all over the world are now talented enough to join the league. At a young age, they've shown what they can do on the court. Some players are slowly leaving their mark in the league even tho they've just started their careers.

There are great international players in the league right now. But the European continent has produced a plethora of excellent ball players for a long time, and they're not stopping anytime soon.

Top 5 best European NBA players who are 25 and under in 2023-24 season

Without much ado, here are five European NBA players who are 25 and under.

#5 Jeremy Sochan

Polish-American basketball player Jeremy Sochan may not post eye-popping numbers, but he's got the talent to prove he can. Drafted ninth overall by the San Antonio Spurs, the 20-year-old forward has shown that he's an all-around player.

This season, he's averaging 11.3 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists. Defensively, Sochan tends to be the Spurs' go-to guy when guarding the opposing team's best player. He's one of the best defensive European NBA players.

#4 Franz Wagner

Franz Wagner is only 22 years old and is already putting up a significant amount of numbers across the boards. The German forward is an important piece to the Orlando Magic and their journey back to the playoffs.

He's played 52 games this season, averaging 20.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.1 assists. Fans expect him to have an even better campaign next season and potentially make the All-Star team.

#3 Victor Wembanyama

Victor Wembanyama is on pace to win the Rookie of the Year award this season. The top pick of the San Antonio Spurs is starting to take over, and he's recently just turned 20 years old.

The 7-foot-4 center from France has garnered a massive fanbase. Thanks to his talent, hype and personality. The Spurs plan to use Wemby as their foundation for the future and is also expected to spearhead the next great group of European NBA players.

#2 Alperen Sengun

Nicknamed "Baby Jokic," Alperen Sengun has made heads turn this season with how he plays the game. The Turkish big man is one of the favorites to win the Most Improved Player award, thanks to his style of play that has translated well.

Sengun is only 21 years old and can do such great things for the Houston Rockets. He's in his third season, averaging 20.8 points. 9.1 rebounds and 4.9 assists.

#1 Luka Doncic

Dallas Maverick's Luka Doncic has been playing like a seasoned veteran, but he just turned 25 recently. He's one of the best young talents the NBA has seen and it looks like he's just getting started. Doncic also scored 37 points this season, a testament that European NBA players are talented.

Doncic hails from Slovenia, a country that has had its fair share of outstanding basketball stars. But none can compare to the young Mavs star, as he's lauded as one of the best players in the world.