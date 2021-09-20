Top 5 former NBA players who had major deals with Reebok

NBA players are often seen collaborating with big brands after they reach a certain level of success in their careers. These blockbuster deals help evolve the sport and give a lot of freedom to the players. The biggest example of this is Nike. The sports apparel company decided to collaborate with NBA superstar Michael Jordan and the rest is history.

These deals are worth millions of dollars and the clauses on these contracts are player-friendly, which make it even better. In today's article, we talk about former NBA players that had major deals with Reebok.

Five NBA players who had shoe- deal with Reebok

#5 Shawn Kemp

Shawn Kemp was one of the best players on the Seattle SuperSonics team during the '90s. His rise to prominence helped him sign a deal with Reebok. Kemp's first signature shoe was Reebok Kamikaze, which was released in 1995.

The Kamikaze collection did well and the following year, the Kemp brand also dropped the Kamikaze 2, which Kemp wore to the 1996 NBA Finals against the Chicago Bulls.

#4 Dominique Wilkins

Dominique Wilkins was one of the best players on the Atlanta Hawks roster during the '80s. He appeared in 9 All-Star games as a Hawks player and gained prominence due to his brilliance there. The forward signed a four-year personal endorsement contract with Reebok International to promote 'Pump', which were inflatable athletic shoes.

Wilkins wore the Reebok Pump for the first time in 1989. However, the shoe got its recognition after rookie Dee Brown's sensational dunk in the 1991 Slam Dunk Contest. Reebok relaunched Wilkin's signature shoe, the Pump Twilight Zone, back in 2012. It came out in a white/neon/red/yellow and black colorway.

