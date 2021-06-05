Top 5 free agents whose current teams should re-sign them in the 2021 NBA free agency

Free Agency is a relatively young concept of the NBA. In fact, unrestricted free agency wasn't even a reality until July of 1988, when All-Star forward Tom Chambers left the Seattle Supersonics and signed with the Phoenix Suns on a five-year $9 million contract.

Over the course of the past 30+ years, NBA free agency has steadily become the most anticipated and exhilarating period during the offseason. With that said, NBA All-Stars such as Kawhi Leonard, Chris Paul, DeMar DeRozan, Mike Conley Jr. and Kyle Lowry could all potentially be free agents this summer, so the 2021 offseason may present some league-altering transactions.

On that note, let's take a look at the top five NBA free agents whose current teams must re-sign them.

#5 Victor Oladipo - Miami Heat, (NBA Unrestricted Free Agent)

Miami Heat star Victor Oladipo

On March 25th, 2021, right before the NBA trade deadline, the Miami Heat acquired two-time NBA All-Star Victor Oladipo. In exchange, the Houston Rockets received Kelly Olynyk, Avery Bradley and a lottery-protected 2022 first-round pick swap.

OLADIPO WENT THERE 💀 pic.twitter.com/WQXltn7RJb — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) April 9, 2021

In Oladipo's 2017-18 breakout season, he averaged 23.1 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.3 assists, and 2.4 steals in 75 games with the Indiana Pacers. Subsequently, he made the NBA All-Star, All-NBA Third, and All-NBA Defensive first teams that season, which were all career-firsts.

Additionally, during that season, Oladipo led the NBA in total steals and steals per game. He also took home the 2018 Most Improved Player of the Year award.

Unfortunately, Oladipo has suffered a multitude of season crippling injuries since then. This has cost him 148 out of a possible 236 regular-season games over the past three NBA seasons.

Nevertheless, there's a decent possibility that the Miami Heat won't own their own 2022 first-round pick. Trading away Bradley and Olynyk was not significant for the Heat since they were both on expiring contracts. However, trading a first-round pick for four games out of Oladipo is not ideal. So it would behoove the franchise to re-sign Oladipo on a team-friendly deal and hope he can revert back to the star he was in 2017-18.

The Miami Heat's performance against the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round of the 2021 NBA postseason was worrisome, to say the least. Additionally, in the midst of getting swept by the Bucks, it was very apparent that the Heat desperately needed a quality perimeter scorer and defender of Oladipo's caliber.

#4 Lonzo Ball - New Orleans Pelicans, (NBA Restricted Free Agent)

New Orleans Pelicans star Lonzo Ball

Lonzo Ball will be a free agent for the first time in his NBA career this offseason. He had a roller-coaster season in his second year with the New Orleans Pelicans. While he averaged a career-high 14.6 points in 55 games, one might argue that he wasn't as impactful this season as he was in his first season in New Orleans.

Under head coach Alvin Gentry last season, the Pelicans played at a hectic pace. Their starting guards Jrue Holiday and Lonzo Ball were the primary playmakers on offense. Ball seemed to seamlessly fit into the role, and this led to him being one of only 14 players last year to average at least seven assists per game.

However, under head coach Stan Van Gundy this season, the New Orleans Pelicans played at a slightly slower pace. On top of that, he opted to implement Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson as the team's primary playmakers.

Because of that, Ball was essentially playing out of position as a glorified spot-up shooter in the Pelicans' half-court offense. Therefore, his playmaking strengths weren't maximized as much as the year prior.

Despite all of this, the former number two overall pick of the 2017 NBA Draft still possesses immense upside being only 23 years old. He's also a solid utility point guard with a tremendous basketball IQ. On top of that, he's an above-average playmaker, rebounder, defender and shooter at his position.

LONZO BALL 🔥



33 PTS (Career High)

11 REB

8 AST

8 3PT (T-Career High)

3 STL

W

pic.twitter.com/KJOiC0KnKS — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) May 2, 2021

Furthermore, he possesses a great rapport with the New Orleans Pelicans' two budding star forwards in Ingram and Williamson, something you can't buy or coach. Because of this, it would be advantageous if the Pelicans took care of business this offseason to match any offers that may come in Ball's direction. They need to keep their two NBA All-Stars happy and lock up their franchise point guard for the foreseeable future.

#3 Tim Hardaway Jr.- Dallas Mavericks, (NBA Unrestricted Free Agent)

Dallas Mavericks star Tim Hardaway Jr. #11

Two and a half years ago, the Dallas Mavericks acquired the 7-foot-3 Latvian unicorn, Kristaps Porzingis, from the New York Knicks. Tim Hardaway Jr. was one of seven players involved in the blockbuster trade.

While Hardaway Jr. was viewed as a mere "throw-in" piece at the time, he's proved to be more valuable than that over his past two-and-a-half seasons with the Mavericks.

Other than Slovenian prodigy Luka Doncic, Hardaway Jr. has been the Mavs' only other consistent source of quality scoring and shooting from the perimeter. During his tenure in Dallas, he has averaged 16.1 PPG while shooting 38.6% from the three-point line (both marks are above his career-high).

Furthermore, Hardaway Jr. is the only Dallas Mavericks player over the past two seasons to have suited up in at least 70 regular-season games.

This season was Hardaway Jr.'s. best as a Maverick, as he averaged 16.6 PPG while shooting 39.1% from the three-point line, on 7.6 attempts per game.

Tim Hardaway Jr. tied the @dallasmavs franchise record with a career-high 10 threes tonight.



The other two Mavericks to hit 10 threes are Wesley Matthews (Dec. 6, 2015) and George McCloud (Dec. 16, 1995). pic.twitter.com/zzrOGOOEB0 — NBA History (@NBAHistory) May 5, 2021

Hardaway Jr. has been the Mavs' second-leading scorer in this year's first-round series against the Los Angeles Clippers. He's averaged 17 PPG and has been the team's most efficient shooter from behind the arc, with a 48.6 three-point percentage.

During the Dallas Mavericks' three wins against the Los Angeles Clippers in the series, Hardaway Jr. averaged 23 PPG while shooting a blistering 14 of 27 (51.9%) from the three-point line.

Based on Hardaway Jr.'s solid campaign this season and so far in the postseason, it's reasonable to assume he's seeking a sizeable contract this offseason. If so, Mark Cuban and the Dallas Mavericks need to do everything within their power to pay him the money he's looking for this summer.

#2 John Collins - Atlanta Hawks, (NBA Restricted Free Agent)

Atlanta Hawks star John Collins #20, finishing a slam dunk

Atlanta Hawks starting power forward John Collins is set to have significant money thrown at him in restricted free agency this offseason.

In his third season, Collins averaged a career-high 21.6 points, 10.1 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game. He shot at 58.3% from the field, 40.1% from behind the arc, and 80% at the free-throw line.

However, this season, the 23-year-old forward from Wake Forest has experienced a bit of an underwhelming year. Most of his numbers decreased from last year. This was mainly due to the inside presence of first-year Hawks starting center Clint Capela.

Collins finished his fourth season with averages of 17.6 points, 7.4 rebounds and one block per game. He shot at 55.6% from the field, 39.9% from behind the arc, and 83.3% at the free-throw line.

Despite his down-season, Collins will still arguably be the most coveted restricted free agent this offseason since he is a versatile big man who can play quality minutes at the center or power forward position.

Collins also has a unique inside-out scoring ability, a skill few starting power forwards possess in today's NBA. More importantly, he has immense upside considering the fact that he'll only be 24 years old entering next season.

John Collins tonight:



38 PTS

12 REB

14-19 FG



It’s his 3rd career game with 35+ points, 10+ rebounds, 70% shooting. All other Hawks players combined for 2 such games since the three-point era (1980). pic.twitter.com/mKH6USJ3XY — StatMuse (@statmuse) March 27, 2021

With that said, it makes all the sense in the world for the Atlanta Hawks to retain John Collins' services and keep their budding young core of Collins, De'Andre Hunter, Kevin Huerter, Clint Capela, and Trae Young. Plus, Collins being a restricted free agent plays in the Hawks' favor since they'll be able to match any offer sheet the player may sign with another NBA team.

#1 Mike Conley Jr. - Utah Jazz, (NBA Unrestricted Free Agent)

Utah Jazz star Mike Conley Jr, #10 for Utah Jazz

Last offseason, the Memphis Grizzlies traded away the final component from their "Grit and Grind" era, Mike Conley Jr., to the Utah Jazz in exchange for Grayson Allen, Jae Crowder, Kyle Korver and two first-round draft picks.

It was evident that Conley Jr. wasn't comfortable in the Jazz's system during his first season with the team. As a result, he performed well below his respectable standards.

During his last season with the Grizzlies, Conley Jr. averaged 21.1 points and 6.4 assists per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. In his first season in Utah, his numbers dipped to 14.4 points and 4.4 assists per game while shooting 40.9% from the field.

However, it's safe to say Conley Jr. bounced back in a major way this season, averaging 16.2 points and a team-high six assists per game while shooting 44.4% from the field and a career-high 41.2% from the three-point line.

When Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker was unable to compete in the 2021 NBA All-Star game due to an injury, Conley Jr. was announced as his replacement. This was the first time in his 14-year NBA career that he was selected as an All-Star. Furthermore, Conley Jr.'s 14 seasons are the longest span ever in NBA history for a first-time All-Star.

Moving forward, Conley Jr. has never been one to record gaudy stats in his NBA career. Despite that, he has undoubtedly been a premier floor general for the majority of his career, and this season has been no exception.

🎧| Driving into the game tonight? Catch up on #RoundballRoundup to get @NickFriedell's perspective on the Jazz's potential + the grit of this Memphis team.



Now in your podcast feed or click to listen. — utahjazz (@utahjazz) June 2, 2021

Conley Jr.'s bounce-back season has been a vital factor in a Utah Jazz team who had the best record in the NBA this season. They were also the only team to post a top-five offensive and defensive rating.

With all this in mind, it'll be very important for the Utah Jazz front office to prioritize re-signing Conley Jr. this offseason. This season has shown that the Jazz are at their best when they have a top-tier true floor general like Conley Jr., alongside their budding superstar Donovan Mitchell.

Re-signing Conley Jr. would also maximize the Utah Jazz's NBA championship-contending nucleus for the foreseeable future.

Dear reader, please help us improve our NBA/basketball coverage by taking a quick, 30-second survey. Click here!

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh