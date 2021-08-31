Top 5 free-throw shooters of the 2020-21 NBA season

Free throw shooting is an art in the NBA. Many veterans will describe it as one of the most stressful situations and even more so when games are on the line.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Ben Simmons' time on the charity stripe was well documented during the 2021 NBA playoffs. Spectators in opposing arenas would roar and count down the seconds to get him a 10-second violation call for the time Antetokounmpo took before making free throws.

Meanwhile, one could argue Ben Simmons' free-throw shooting was a key reason for the Philadelphia 76ers' loss in the second round.

Who was money from the charity stripe in the 2020-21 NBA season?

With nobody else to help, it is just the player standing alone who has to knock down the free throws while everyone has their eyes glued on him.

LeBron James, a surprisingly average foul-line shooter, has often given up lane drives and attempted jump shots late in games to avoid getting fouled. Analysts and former players will attest to it being a lot to do with one's psychology rather than pure skills.

On that note, here's a look at five players who were set on automatic at the free-throw line in the 2020-21 NBA season:

#5 Stephen Curry - 91.6%

Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors [Source: Sports Illustrated]

Stephen Curry is fifth on this list, with a free-throw percentage of 91.6% in the 2020-21 NBA season. But he is quite easily one of the best free-throw shooters of all time. He chews on his mouthpiece, barely takes a dribble or a deep breath, and just nonchalantly knocks it down.

He has a career free-throw percentage of 90.69%, which is the highest in NBA history. Among retired players, Steve Nash holds the record with a career free-throw percentage of 90.43%, as Curry's career is still ongoing. There is a possibility that by the end of his career, Curry's could below 90.43% but looking at his form and confidence, that seems unlikely.

Per @EliasSports, Stephen Curry had a streak of 81 consecutive free throws made in the fourth quarter and overtime in the postseason, a streak that dated back to June 16, 2015. — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) May 21, 2019

He often goes weeks not missing a free throw. Stephen Curry has led the league in free-throw percentage four times in his career, and has made more than 90% in a season eight times. However, for an excellent foul shooter, Curry doesn't draw many fouls, and only attempts 4.2 free throws a game. Imagine what he could have averaged if he just shot more free throws.

#4 Kyrie Irving - 92.2%

Kyrie Irving with the Brooklyn Nets [Source: The Undefeated]

Kyrie Irving shot 92.2% from the free-throw line for the second straight season last campaign. He finally made an appearance in the 50-40-90 club in the 2020-21 NBA season.

He has shot over 90% of his free throws thrice, and made over 40% of his threes five times. but could never crack the 50% from the field mark previously. However, last season, he showed unreal efficiency to make the exclusive club.

Kyrie Irving is the 4th player in @NBAHistory to finish a season with 50/40/90 shooting splits and 25+ PPG, joining Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and Larry Bird. pic.twitter.com/Huss7fSLsY — NBA (@NBA) May 17, 2021

Kyrie Irving is only the ninth player in NBA history to make this club, and it looks like he is going to re-appear soon enough. Irving is a great free-throw shooter as any, and his fancy moves allow him to get in the lane and draw contact. However, just like Stephen Curry, he only attempts 4.4 free throws a game.

