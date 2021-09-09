Top 5 French players in NBA 2K22: Where does Rudy Gobert rank?

NBA 2K22 is set to be released in two days, but fans only have access to a handful of player ratings.

Stars like Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook and DeMar DeRozan still don't know their ratings. Fans are accustomed to watching the trailers and player ratings weeks in advance. 2K Sports has released very limited information, and delayed most of the trailers and details regarding new features.

This year, NBA 2K took advantage of the lack of games to keep up the hype around the launch.

Who is the highest-rated player from France in NBA 2K22?

The NBA has seen an influx of international players in recent years. The last three league MVP awards have gone to Giannis Antetokounmpo (Greece) and Nikola Jokic (Serbia). Many analysts and pundits are convinced that Luka Doncic from Slovenia could be the next face of the league once the LeBron James and Stephen Curry days are over.

NBA 2K22 has released only a few country's top player ratings, and France is one of them. On that note, here's a look at the top five players from France in NBA 2K22. Killian Hayes and Sekou Doumbouya don't crack the top five, but are tied for sixth with a rating of 71 apiece.

#5 Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot - 72

Timothe Luwaru-Cabarrot (#3) representing France at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, aka TLC, plays for the Brooklyn Nets, and averaged 6.4 points, 1.2 assists and 2.2 rebounds per game last season. He is a career 33% three-point shooter, and occasionally has bursts where he goes off for 20+ point games. He is rated 72 in NBA 2K22.

Timothe Luwawu Cabarrot in the bubble averaged:

15.2 ppg

4.3 rpg

0.8 apg

On 43/40/90 shooting splits



Here you can see his game vs Milwaukee where he put up 26 points pic.twitter.com/KT2aRTFvTG — ً (@mateosaga_) July 26, 2021

Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot has only two bronze badges in NBA 2K22 - 'Bullet Passer' and 'Catch and Shoot'. Not many of his attributes are rated above 80.

He has an 81-rated free-throw shot, 85-rated Stamina, 84-rated Vertical,and 82-rated Hands (Inside Scoring), along with 81-rated Overall Durability. His rating of 72 is his highest yet; TLC was rated 71 for the last two seasons, and is featuring an upgraded rating in NBA 2K22.

#4 Theo Maledon - 74

Theo Maledon (with ball) with the OKC Thunder

Theo Maledon is rated 74 in NBA 2K22, which is a one-point downgrade from his rating in NBA 2K21.

He is a 6' 4" point guard who is entering just his second season in the league with the OKC Thunder. Theo Maledon averaged 10.1 points, 3.5 assists and 3.2 rebounds per game last season across 65 appearances (49 starts).

“I did not take one day for granted, one game for granted."



From guiding his new teammates as they learned the Thunder’s system to spearheading the offense, Théo Maledon used the time in Las Vegas to blossom as a game manager and conductor. — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) September 1, 2021

Just like TLC, Theo Maledon also has just two bronze badges in the game - 'Slithery Finisher' and 'Tear Dropper'. He remarkably has a 94-rated Shot IQ along with 90-rated Intangibles. Maledon has 80-rated playmaking, and an 84-rated Pass Accuracy and Pass IQ.

