Top 5 G-League players who made it big in the NBA

Of the numerous talents that enter the NBA draft, only 60 are selected. Those left undrafted can choose to return to college or opt to play in the G-League.

The G-League is the NBA's minor basketball organization that allows prospects to continue sharpening their skills until they are signed by an NBA team. Although players from the G-League are often undervalued and overlooked, a number of alums have made it big in the NBA.

Although most players follow a straightforward pathway to the NBA, some have to be more patient. On occasion, a few players who have been selected in the NBA draft are also sent to the G-League to continue developing.

Of the numerous G-League alums that have become established NBA contributors, Fred VanVleet comes to mind. Although he was undrafted in 2016, the Toronto Raptors signed him and sent him to their G-League affiliate, Raptors 905, where he won the G-League championship. Afterward, he was included in the NBA team and became a significant contributor in their 2019 championship run.

There is a long list of notable NBA players who first had to play in the G-League. Here are five of the best:

#5 J.J. Barea

J.J. Barea is perhaps the most under-the-radar NBA G-League alum on the list. However, that does not take away from his contributions and accomplishments in the league during his career.

Barea was undrafted in the 2006 NBA draft but got picked up by the Dallas Mavericks. The Puerto Rican was then sent to the G-League, where he played only eight games before being recalled.

Of his 14 seasons in the NBA, he spent 11 with the Mavericks, where he served strictly as a rotation player.

In 2011, he was part of the Dallas Mavericks team that won the championship over the Miami Heat.

#4 Rudy Gobert

Rudy Gobert has asserted his dominance in the NBA and is arguably the best defender in the league right now. While he is enjoying his status as an elite rim protector in the most competitive basketball league in the world, his come-up was not straightforward.

Gobert was selected as the 27th overall pick by the Denver Nuggets in the 2013 NBA draft but was immediately traded to the Utah Jazz, who shipped him off to play for Bakersfield in the G-League. After a successful showing in the development league, he was slowly integrated into the team.

As time passed, Gobert developed into a defensive force, leading the league in blocks during the 2016-17 season. Since then, the Frenchman has consistently dominated the NBA, winning three Defensive Player of the Year awards from 2018 to 2021. He has also made the All-Defensive First Team for five consecutive years.

More recently, he won the silver medal with his national team at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

