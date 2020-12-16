Dynamic duos have always dominated the NBA. From the early days of Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to the most recent tandem of Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, we have seen some great duos win titles and dominate the regular season. Every superstar needs a partner, and these partnerships often lead to beautiful basketball.

Top 5 Highest Paid Duos in the NBA

These duos also become of the highly paid people in the league. Their franchise sees the potential for winning and offers the pair huge deals so that their partnership continues to flourish. Earlier in the offseason, LeBron James and Anthony Davis signed max extensions, making their duo one of the highest-paid duos in the league. Let's take a look at the top 5 highest paid duos in the NBA right now.

#5 Kawhi Leonard and Paul George - $69.8M

Kawhi Leonard and Paul George

The LA Clippers signed both its current stars in the 2019 offseason. Kawhi Leonard and Paul George formed the new duo in the Western Conference and hope to bring the first NBA title to the Clippers franchise. George recently signed a max extension with the Clippers that kicks in next season.

Paul George has agreed to a 5-year, $226 million contract extension with the Clippers. pic.twitter.com/07BOyEzrGz — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) December 10, 2020

The duo will combine to make $69.8 million in the 2020-21 season. This season, Leonard's and George's salaries will be $34.3 million and $35.4 million, respectively.

#4 Russell Westbrook and Bradley Beal - $70.1M

Russell Westbrook and Bradley Beal

Advertisement

The Washington Wizards and the Houston Rockets announced a blockbuster trade on the first day of training camp involving a Russell Westbrook-John Wall swap. The trade paired up the 2017 MVP Westbrook with Bradley Beal in Washington, and their hefty salaries for 2020-21 makes them one of the highest-paid duos in the league.

“Brad is a superstar talent. He proved that and showed that last year... and he’s only going to get better. My job is to come in and continue to uplift him and try to push him to be better and that’s all I’m here for.”



- @russwest44 on a new D.C. backcourt — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) December 9, 2020

The duo will combine for $70.1 million in the 2020-21 season. This season, Westbrook's and Beal's salaries will be $41.3 million and $28.7 million, respectively.