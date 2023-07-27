Top-5 highest paid NBA non All-Stars in the league

NBA contracts have been rapidly rising in value over the past seasons. $200 million contracts are now increasingly common in NBA, with Jaylen Brown recently even signing a historic $304 million contract. The average annual salary in these contracts usually hovers around $50 million and is reserved for the most elite talent around the NBA.

When it comes to non All-Stars in the NBA, the yearly salary is not as high as the All-Stars of the league get, and for obvious reasons. That said, we will look at the league's top-5 highest-paid non All-Stars.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

5) Keldon Johnson - San Antonio Spurs - $20,000,000

Keldon Johnson has a 4 year $80,000,000 contract with the San Antonio Spurs and earns a base salary of $20,000,000 per year.

The 23 years old has been steadily improving every year with the Spurs under Gregg Popovich. In his first season, Johnson averaged 9.1 points. This past season though, Johnson's numbers increased to 22.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game.

In 2021-2022, Johnson became just the second player after Kawhi Leonard in franchise history to record 1,000-plus points, 400-or-more rebounds, and 125-plus three-pointers in a single season.

It is fair to say that Johnson has become a cornerstone for the Spurs, and it'll be interesting to see him play alongside Victor Wembanyama.

4) Bruce Brown - Indiana Pacers - $22,000,000

Bruce Brown is coming off a championship with the Denver Nuggets. Before he signed with the Nuggets in 2022, Brown couldn't find any money on the market. Here is what Brown said:

"Nobody wanted me."

After a lone year with the Nuggets, Bruce Brown signed a two-year $45 million contract with the Indiana Pacers as a free agent. Later, he stated that he was taken by surprise when he was offered the deal.

However, given his stellar roleplay off the bench for the Nuggets, it was not unpredictable for basketball fans to see him land his deal.

3) John Collins - Utah Jazz - $25,340,000

John Collins is 25 years old and has played six seasons with the Hawks. During his time with the Hawks, he averaged 15.8 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 1.5 assists on 55.1% shooting from the floor.

Given these performances, Collins signed a five-year $125 million deal with the Hawks back in August 2021. However, the Hawks and Collins decided to go in a different direction when the Hawks traded him away for Rudy Gobert.

Here is what Collins said about the Jazz:

"I was excited going to a place that I knew really wanted me and was trying to have me in the organization. It's always really nice to hear."

John Collins is excited for Utah to become his new home and will look to grow into his role with his new team.

2) Jordan Poole - Washington Wizards - $27,955,357

Jordan Poole was supposed to be a star for the Golden State Warriors. However, Poole completely fell apart against the LA Lakers in the playoffs and was a major reason why the Warriors lost the series.

Poole's performance and fit with the Warriors after his beef with Draymond Green was terrible enough to trade away their young talent for an injury-prone aging star in Chris Paul.

Nevertheless, for Jordan Poole, a fresh start might be what he needs, and he will get it with the Wizards this coming season.

1) CJ McCollum - New Orleans Pelicans - $35,802,469

CJ McCollum averaged 20.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 5.7 assists for the New Orleans Pelicans over the last season. He has played well for the Pelicans, who are paying heavy dollars for him, but it hasn't necessarily translated into a successful season. That said, McCollum did have some breakout performances for the Pelicans.

Given the Zion Williamson fiasco, there is much for the Pelicans to figure out before the following season. Williamson could be in more and more trade talks moving forward. Under the current scenario, it wouldn't be a surprise if some of the other Pelicans players, such as McCollum also see their name in trade rumors.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)