Top 5 highlights from the New Orleans Pelicans vs Indiana Pacers ft. Tyrese Haliburton's insane alley-oop - February  28

The New Orleans Pelicans continued their East Coast trip to the Indiana Pacers for the first game of their season series on Wednesday before they face off again on Friday.

The Pelicans were playing on the second night of a back-to-back following a 115-92 win over the New York Knicks, snapping their two-game losing streak. Meanwhile, the Pacers had their three-game winning streak snapped in their 130-122 loss to the Toronto Raptors.

The Pelicans got off to a slow start, falling behind by as many as 20 points in the first half. Pascal Siakam and Myles Turner continued to impose their size and in the paint with 24 points combined in the first half.

Top five highlights from the New Orleans Pelicans vs Indiana Pacers

Here are the top moments from the New Orleans Pelicans vs Indiana Pacers game, which the Pacers won 123-114.

#5 Myles Turner denies former Duke star

Zion Williamson led a rally for the Pelicans, cutting their lead to six in the second quarter with aggressive drives and pressure at the rim.

However, Turner showcased strong defensive skills against Williamson's rim attacks, timing his jump to block Zion's shot perfectly while absorbing his contact, marking his second rejection of the first half.

Turner's defensive play not only stopped Williamson but also kept the ball in play, enabling the Pacers to transition quickly to offense.

#4 Tyrese Haliburton's alley-oop to Obi Toppin

Turner showcased his exceptional rim protection skills once more by blocking Zion's attempt, not only keeping the ball in bounds but also grabbing the rebound.

He quickly passed it to Tyrese Haliburton, the catalyst for the team's transition offense, known for his ability to find open teammates and pose a threat with his shooting.

Haliburton took the ball up to the Pelicans' 3-point line and executed a stunning alley-oop from 26 feet out. He set up Obi Toppin for a powerful slam dunk, epitomizing a flawless transition from defense to offense.

#3 Zion Williamson posterizes Myles Turner

Williamson exacted revenge for Turner's earlier rejections by capitalizing on a precise bounce pass from Herb Jones.

Cutting from the left corner, Williamson received the pass. He skillfully navigated between Bennedict Mathurin and Turner before powering through for a forceful two-handed dunk.

#2 Obi Toppin windmill dunk sends crowd into frenzy

The Pelicans narrowed the game to a two-possession margin, but Toppin showcased his athleticism with a stunning play.

He blocked CJ McCollum's 3-point attempt, kept the ball in play and punctuated the sequence with a thunderous windmill dunk, prompting an early timeout from the Pelicans.

#1 Tyrse Haliburton backboard pass to Obi Toppin for a thunderous dunk

Turner demonstrated his defensive prowess by blocking CJ McCollum's attempt at the rim, setting the stage for a Pacers fast break.

With the Pelicans trailing, Haliburton decided to entertain the crowd by lofting an uncontested pass off the backboard to a trailing Obi Toppin, who completed the play with a thunderous tomahawk dunk.

The Pacers won their first matchup 123-114, spearheaded by Tyrese Haliburton's game-high 17 assists, combined with Siakam's 24 points.