Top 5 most impressive prospects in the 2021 NBA Summer League who were drafted in Round 2 of this year's draft

The 2021 NBA Summer League has been a platform used in the best way possible by this year's draft prospects to show what they are capable of doing in the NBA.

While the top picks and the majority of first-rounders are always expected to do well, this time around, second-round picks have also risen to the occasion. They have been crucial to their team's hopes of winning as many games as possible.

On that note, let's take a look at the top five most promising second-round prospects from the July draft, who have been highly impressive in the 2021 NBA Summer League so far.

Listing the five second-round picks who have impressed the most in the 2021 NBA Summer League

#5 Jeremiah Robinson-Earl - OKC Thunder

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl #24 in action

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl was selected #32 overall in the 2021 NBA Draft by the New York Knicks. He was officially traded to the OKC Thunder in exchange for the #34 and #36 pick. The move seems to have paid off for the Thunder, especially after Robinson-Earl's terrific showings for the team in the 2021 NBA Summer League.

He is averaging 11.2 points, 7.2 rebounds, 1.5 steals and a block per contest across four games so far. He is their second-highest scorer in the Summer League. Robinson-Earl has been efficient on both ends of the floor. He has shot the ball at 48.6% from the field and a respectable 37.5% from the three-point line on four attempts per game.

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl help-side block...have seen a bunch of great contests from JRE for the Thunder so far.

#4 Aaron Wiggins - OKC Thunder

Aaron Wiggins #2 in action

Aaron Wiggins was selected #55 overall by the OKC Thunder in the 2021 NBA Draft. The team's most highlighted stars heading into the 2021 NBA Summer league were Josh Giddey, Tre Mann and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl.

Wiggins made sure he didn't fall way behind the pecking order with his solid performances for the team in Las Vegas. He is averaging a team-high 11.5 points per game to go with five rebounds and 1.5 steals per contest. Despite being such a late pick in the draft, he has been one of the standout performers in this year's Summer League campaign.

With Josh Giddey out injured and Tre Mann out for personal reasons, Wiggins stepping up was exactly what the OKC Thunder needed during the 2021 NBA Summer League.

The fake ➡ the footwork ➡ the finish



The fake ➡ the footwork ➡ the finish

Aaron Wiggins spins inside for ✌

