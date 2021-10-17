Top 5 individual performances from the 2021-22 NBA preseason

Many NBA veterans go through the motions in the preseason, which doesn’t lead to much speculation about individual performances. Despite that, some stars are just too good, and when they go through the motions, they can still put up memorable performances.

On the other hand, many players do try in the NBA preseason. Whether that is because they don’t have a roster spot yet, secure minutes, or even give it their all every night.

This oddly meets in the middle as you have some players trying hard to make an impact playing against players who are going through the motions. With the 2021 NBA preseason officially over, let's look at some of the top individual performances.

#5 Christian Wood, Houston Rockets, 19 points, and 19 rebounds

Houston Rockets Christian Wood at the top of the key

Anytime a player has a 20 point 20 rebound game, it is massive news in the NBA regular season. Even though Christian Wood fell one point and one rebound short of that goal, it is still pretty impressive. It is an excellent individual performance for a player who is slowly becoming a star in the NBA.

Robsten @Robsten1026 Christian Wood tonight 🔥

32 minutes

19 points

19 rebounds

50%FG

All-Star SEASON 🔜 Christian Wood tonight 🔥

32 minutes

19 points

19 rebounds

50%FG

All-Star SEASON 🔜 https://t.co/X9bejm3hFb

The Houston Rockets lost to the San Antonio Spurs 98-126, but Wood still had a dominant 33 minutes. Wood went 8-16 from the floor and 1-4 from behind the three-point line. Out of the 19 rebounds, five of them were on the offensive boards.

Wood has slowly become a solid big in the NBA. He has improved every season since he entered the NBA in 2015-16 and earned himself a nice contract last season. He rewarded the Rockets for the faith they had in him by averaging 21 points and 9.6 rebounds.

It will be hard for Wood to make the same leap he has made almost every season, but it would not be a surprise if Wood has another 20 points and eight rebound seasons. This preseason, he will end up averaging 13.5 points and 10.3 rebounds.

#4 LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers, 30 points, 6 rebounds, 6 assists

Los Angeles Lakers LeBron James drives in for a layup

LeBron James did what LeBron James does, which is be good at basketball. James often puts up impressive individual performances, and this game was no different.

Hoop Central @TheHoopCentral LeBron James tonight:30 Points

6 Rebounds

6 Assists

2 Blocks

60% FG

Only 29 Minutes The King is BACK. 👑🔥 LeBron James tonight:30 Points

6 Rebounds

6 Assists

2 Blocks

60% FG

Only 29 Minutes The King is BACK. 👑🔥 https://t.co/9rz8cooZNv

James' career avenges are 27 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 7.4 assists, which on its own is impressive. Despite being a 18-year veteran, he still comes out and competes just about every night. It was James' regular performance, a surprise to see in the preseason.

James shot an efficacy 12-20 from the field, taking only five threes and making two. He also did not need to go to the line five times, making four free throws, showing how clean and efficient he was playing. To add to how good the individual performance was, James only played in 29 minutes.

During the season, James’ box score looks more often like this than not, so this is, of course, an extra treat. The Los Angeles Lakers lost this game to the Sacramento Kings 112-116, but again this is the NBA preseason.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Arnav Kholkar