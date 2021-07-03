Create
Top 5 individual performances from the Phoenix Suns' run to the 2021 NBA Finals

Head Coach Monty Williams of the Phoenix Suns holds the Western Conference Championship trophy after the Suns defeated the LA Clippers in Game Six of the Western Conference Finals
Head Coach Monty Williams of the Phoenix Suns holds the Western Conference Championship trophy after the Suns defeated the LA Clippers in Game Six of the Western Conference Finals
The Phoenix Suns have made it to the NBA Finals for the first time in over two decades. They clinched their finals berth after an emphatic 130-103 win over the LA Clippers in Game 6 of the 2021 NBA Playoffs Western Conference Finals.

It was a rigorous journey to the finals as the Phoenix Suns had to overcome formidable opponents. It was more of a daunting task when the team played without Chris Paul due to health and safety protocols as well as injuries.

The Phoenix Suns squared off against the defending champions, LA Lakers, but held their own, sending LeBron James home in the first round for the first time in his illustrious career. Reigning MVP Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets met a worse fate after they were swept in the conference semifinals.

The LA Clippers, who were known in the 2021 NBA playoffs as the comeback kings, failed to replicate the same performance against the Phoenix Suns. They came from a 2-0 deficit against the Dallas Mavericks and the Utah Jazz in the earlier rounds but could not complete the comeback this time.

On that note, let's look at the five individual performances that were instrumental in getting the Phoenix Suns into the 2021 NBA Finals.

#5 Cameron Payne 29 points, 9 assists in Game 2 against LA Clippers

Phoenix Suns v Los Angeles Clippers - Game Six
Phoenix Suns v Los Angeles Clippers - Game Six

Cameron Payne put together what could perhaps be the most noteworthy victory for the Phoenix Suns in the second round. Paul was unavailable for selection due to covid-19 protocol, and Payne was called upon to take his place in the starting lineup.

Even as it was an incredibly big role to fill, Payne did an exceptional job bringing the ball up the court. Surprisingly, he led both teams in points and assists despite the presence of heavyweights like Booker and the LA Clippers' Paul George.

Payne recorded 29 points and 9 assists with a 12 of 24 shooting from the field. His execution of assists was also awe-inspiring, as it looked like the youngster channeled the point god.

#4 Chris Paul, 37 points against Denver Nuggets in Game 4

Chris Paul #3 of the Phoenix Suns scores on a fast break layup against the Denver Nuggets in Game Four of the Western Conference second-round playoff series
Chris Paul #3 of the Phoenix Suns scores on a fast break layup against the Denver Nuggets in Game Four of the Western Conference second-round playoff series

The Phoenix Suns took advantage of another opportunity to close out a series in the second round against the Denver Nuggets. Going 3-0 was the ultimate boost, and Chris Paul put the icing on the cake.

Paul ensured his team gets extra rest days ahead of the conference finals after an incredible Game 4 performance. He put 37 past the Nuggets, who had to finish the game without Jokic. So far in the 2021 NBA playoffs, that is the only fixture that ended in a sweep.

