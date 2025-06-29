Top 5 landing spots for Bol Bol after Suns allow 7-foot-3 center to test free agency

The Phoenix Suns are expected to let 7-foot-3 center Bol Bol walk in free agency this offseason, John Gambadoro announced on Friday. The Suns’ past campaign can only be described as a failure after they failed to capture a play-in spot despite boasting a lineup with stars like Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal.

They finished 11th (36-46) in the Western Conference, missing the last play-in tournament spot by three games. The team has since begun implementing significant changes. The first of these changes was the firing of head coach Mike Budenholzer.

This was followed by a change in their general manager position, with Brian Gregory taking the reins from James Jones. Shortly after taking office, Gregory traded Kevin Durant to the Houston Rockets, bringing Jalen Green and Dillon Brooks to Phoenix.

The Suns have also acquired center Mark Williams via trade and are looking to move on from Bol Bol.

Let’s take a look at five potential landing spots for the 7-foot-3 center as he prepares to test his value in free agency.

Top 5 landing spots for the Phoenix Suns’ Bol Bol

1) Detroit Pistons

The Detroit Pistons find themselves in need of another center who can rotate with Isaiah Stewart. The team shocked many in 2024-25 by capturing the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference and taking the New York Knicks to six games. While Isaiah Stewart does a stellar job, he has his shortcomings.

Stewart is undersized for a traditional center and also lacks the temperament required to get through four quarters. Adding Bol Bol to the roster will bring the team a center who can score at all three levels. Moreover, his incredible size and wingspan will give the team some much-needed security in the paint, making Bol Bol a solid fit in their frontcourt rotation.

2) Denver Nuggets

With Daron Holmes II tearing his Achilles tendon and DeAndre Jordan in the twilight of his career, the Nuggets require a backup center. The team desperately needs a frontcourt piece that can step in and generate offense for them while Jokic rests.

Denver also tried to trade for such a player in February, but a deal never materialized, leaving them shorthanded for the playoffs. While Bol Bol’s frequent injuries are a concern, his touch around the rim and ability to score at all three levels make him a solid fit for the Nuggets.

3) LA Lakers

The LA Lakers traded their most important frontcourt player in exchange for Luka Doncic last season. The team made the playoffs, opting to use a small-ball lineup. Unsurprisingly, the Minnesota Timberwolves eliminated them in the first round, exposing the team’s lack of strength and size in the paint.

While Bol Bol lacks strength, he has all the size and is a solid play finisher with a good scoring touch around the rim. A player of his length would gel well next to Luka Doncic, making LA a good landing spot for the Suns center.

4) Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors have been playing without a real center for a couple of seasons now. They gambled and drafted James Wiseman with the second pick of the 2020 draft. He didn’t fit and was eventually traded. Now, after testing Draymond Green at center for a few seasons, the Warriors are looking to get a traditional five.

The team has a history of taking risks with unconventional players like Javale McGee and Gary Payton II. Bol Bol could be next on the list as his size gives the team a solid presence in the paint. Moreover, his ability to shoot from beyond the arc is a good fit for their offense.

5) Orlando Magic

The Orlando Magic, with their solid record for developing raw talent, is a good landing spot for Bol Bol. The team appreciates tall, skilled players, and Bol Bol would be a low-cost option. Jonathan Isaac’s injury history and Wendell Carter Jr’s inconsistent play make the Suns’ center seem like a solid fit.

But, the Magic will likely have to make a few moves to acquire Bol Bol as their frontcourt rotations are already quite crowded. The 7-foot-3 center has already spent one season with the Magic. He played 70 games for them during 2022-23, recording 9.1 ppg, 5.8 rpg and 1.2 blocks.

