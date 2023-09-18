Top 5 landing spots for Damian Lillard if Heat don't match Blazers' expectations

It has been close to a hundred days since Damian Lillard placed his trade request and made his preference to be traded to the Miami Heat clear to the Portland Trailblazers. However, training camp is just a few weeks away, and as of today, Lillard continues to be rostered by the only NBA team he has ever suited up for.

While fingers may be pointed at the Blazers for playing hardball in trade negotiations, it is hard to argue with the franchise for not intending to let their best asset move without the proper compensation.

Recent trades, such as the one involving Rudy Gobert, may have skewed perceptions regarding Dame's trade value, but reportedly, Miami's offers haven't really been enough to move the needle.

So, in case talks between Miami and Portland break down, who else may have a play to make a trade for the point guard?

Five teams that are rumored to be interested in making a trade for Damian Lillard

Damian Lillard has made his intention of a move clear, and it might not be Miami striking a deal for him

#5. Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics may have one of the most stacked rosters in all of the NBA right now, but apparently, that isn't stopping them from eyeing Damian Lillard across conferences. With recent reports suggesting a falling out between Malcolm Brogdon and the Cs and with the potential of the Jaylen Brown - Jayson Tatum duo almost always under scrutiny, it does make sense for the Celtics to rekindle their reported interest in the former All-NBA guard.

Any package would be headlined around Brown, a player coveted league-wide. In terms of star value, that certainly is more than any offer the Miami Heat can make. Reportedly, Jayson Tatum had already made calls to Portland seeking Dame's interest in a move earlier in the off-season.

#4. Brooklyn Nets

It seems that most of the interest in Lillard also lies in moving him away from the Western Conference. Beyond the Heat and the Celtics, the Brooklyn Nets are another name in the East that has often been thrown in trade talks involving Lillard.

The Nets are also a particularly interesting team to watch out for, having been picked by Lillard himself earlier as a prospective home for him, with the presence of "his dog," Mikal Bridges, proving to be part of the attraction.

The Nets have a bucketload of picks from trades that initiated their rebuild after the Kyrie Irving - James Harden - Kevin Durant trio did not work out how they hoped. With youngsters like Cameron Johnson and Cam Thomas and picks available for the offing, a pairing of Bridges and Lillard with DPOY candidate Nicolas Claxton cannot be ruled out yet.

#3. Milwaukee Bucks

The last of the Eastern Conference teams in this list, the Milwaukee Bucks probably are the outside shot amongst these picks, but it certainly proves to be one of the most exciting scenarios for NBA fans to ponder.

The possibility of Lillard joining forces with Giannis Antetokounmpo is mouth-watering, to say the least. While moving Jrue Holiday isn't something the Bucks are actively looking at, reports have hinted at the brass looking for more options to bolster the core around Giannis after the Bucks's playoff failure in 2023.

With Antetokounmpo also hinting at the possibility of a move if the team fails to put a contender around him, one shouldn't be too quick to dismiss this move from the realm of possibilities.

#2. Los Angeles Clippers

The last two options in this list are the byproduct of another long-drawn-out and reportedly botched trade talk - involving James Harden, the Philadelphia 76ers, and the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Clippers have intended to acquire an upgrade at the guard spot known to the world. Various combinations have been tried, and a relatively successful experiment with Russell Westbrook seems to be what they are sticking with. But this did not stop them from chasing Harden all summer, only to see all their offers rebuffed by the Sixers brass.

Why not repackage that and attempt to snag Damian Lillard? A trio of Lillard, Kawhi Leonard, and Paul George would instantly elevate the Clippers in power rankings worldwide. But with all three having been plagued with injuries and reaching their mid-30s, this might be the biggest win-now move from recent times if it materializes. The Clippers may have to bare their assets chest to make this happen, but it could just be the catalyst to end their recent woes, and reports suggest that this move isn't unthinkable.

#1. Philadelphia 76ers

The other party in the botched trade we mentioned earlier, the Philadelphia 76ers, is a candidate to acquire Damian Lillard, especially with it being public knowledge that their star guard wants out of Philly as soon as possible.

Harden and Lillard could move away from the franchises they requested trades from and start afresh, and the Miami Heat star can find a championship roster to feed his goals with this move. While Harden might be stuck in limbo with the Blazers likely to go the rebuild way if Lillard is moved, he still gets his move away from Daryl Morey and will likely find another team that intends to contend.

The Blazers may hold out for Tyrese Maxey, and while the Sixers have made Maxey "untouchable" in trade talks, urgency might force their hand.

Convincing Harden to stay becomes another headache in that case. Still, if they can get a suitable offer for him, too, the 76ers might just be looking at contention with a fresh roster built around Damian Lillard and NBA MVP Joel Embiid.