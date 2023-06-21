Top 5 landing spots for Kyle Kuzma after he declines his $13 million player option with Wizards

Kyle Kuzma has formally declined his $13 million player option from the Washington Wizards. As a result, Kuzma has now become a free agent, arguably the most sought out player on the free agency list at the present time.

The report came courtesy of ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, who reported that it's entirely possible Kuzma returns to the Wizards on a new deal. Despite that, until a deal is finalized, theories will continue to fly regarding where Kuzma could end up after a breakout year.

With that in mind, let's take a look at the top five landing spots for Kyle Kuzma after declining his player option with the Wizards.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Five potential landing spots for Kyle Kuzma

#1: Washington Wizards

Atlanta Hawks v Washington Wizards

While Kyle Kuzma has opted out of his deal with the Washington Wizards, Wojnarowski reported that he could still wind up re-signing with the team. Now that the Wizards have parted ways with Bradley Beal, they'll have plenty of available cap space to offer Kuzma a much bigger deal.

At the same time, it's no secret that the team will be looking to remain active during free agency to bolster its roster after losing Beal.

#2: LA Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers v Denver Nuggets - Game Four

According to NBA insider Jake Weinbach, who reported that Kuzma was likely to decline his $13 million player option, Kuzma could return to the Lakers. Weinbach called a reunion between Kyle Kuzma and the Lakers a 'looming possibility,' adding fuel to the fire of a reunion with LeBron James.

While the Lakers are understandably looking to bolster their roster after a disappointing exit from the playoffs, cap space remains a concern.

#3: Utah Jazz

2023 NBA All Star - Starry 3-Point Contest

One of the teams that certainly has the cap space to make a big offer to Kuzma is the Utah Jazz. The team is looking to add to its roster after notably parting ways with Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert, and Kyle Kuzma could be the ideal fit. In addition to playing collegiate basketball in Utah, Kuzma brings another young presence to the Jazz.

As the franchise looks to return to playoff contention, Kuzma's scoring could give them a big lift.

(Suggested Reading: Spencer Dinwiddie addresses beef with Kuzma)

#2: Indiana Pacers

Indiana Pacers v New York Knicks

According to Evan Massey, the Indiana Pacers are on the hunt for a power forward who can stretch the floor and put the ball on the floor. Given Kuzma's reputation as a versatile offensive threat, it's no wonder his name has come across their radar.

With plenty of cap space to make him a big offer, the Pacers could look to pair Kuzma with Tyrese Haliburton. As the team fell just shy of playoff contention last year, Kyle Kuzma could be the offensive threat it needs.

#1 Houston Rockets

Houston Rockets v Washington Wizards

The Houston Rockets have a unique blend of cap space, young talent and draft picks that could make them appealing. With recently appointed coach Ime Udoka at the helm to go along with young talent on their roster, the Rockets are expected to make some big moves this offseason.

The most notable of course would be a move for James Harden, however, Kuzma could add experience, scoring and keep the team's core young.

(Suggested Reading: Kyle Kuzma weighs in on free agency decision)

Poll : 0 votes