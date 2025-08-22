Top 5 landing spots for Malik Beasley in NBA free agency as guard clears major hurdle in gambling investigation

Free agent Malik Beasley was under investigation for alleged irregularities tied to prop bets during the 2023–24 NBA season, when he played for the Milwaukee Bucks. However, on Friday, his attorneys, Steve Haney and Mike Schachter, confirmed that the U.S. Attorney’s Office informed them he is no longer a target of the federal gambling investigation and he remains uncharged.With the investigation no longer active against him, teams have begun to reevaluate his free agency status. Top 5 landing spots for Malik Beasley in NBA free agency#1. Detroit PistonsA return to the Detroit Pistons makes the most sense. Detroit originally planned a three-year, $42 million offer before the investigation derailed it, and with Beasley cleared, they’re still a strong contender to bring him back.Malik Beasley (5) celebrates during the first half against the New York Knicks - Source: ImagnThe Pistons are reportedly planning a one-year deal around $7.2 million using early bird rights. The deal will potentially pave the way for a larger contract next summer.Detroit has already added Duncan Robinson and Caris LeVert. Re-signing Beasley would create a shooting-rich but crowded backcourt.#2. Brooklyn NetsThe Brooklyn Nets are among the few teams in the league with significant cap room. With the possibility of absorbing a mid-tier contract, Brooklyn remains a logical suitor.Brooklyn Nets guard Tyrese Martin (13) dribbles on Detroit Pistons guard Malik Beasley - Source: ImagnBeasley’s elite shooting would complement the Nets’ roster. Also, the Nets’ offensive spacing needs and flexibility would match his skill set.#3. Chicago BullsAnother team with cap space that could accommodate Malik Beasley is the Chicago Bulls. Chicago projects over $14 million in cap space, giving them the means to compete for Beasley.Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey (3) dribbles defended by Detroit Pistons guard Malik Beasley - Source: ImagnAdditionally, they could use a dynamic 3-point shooting guard to complement players like Josh Giddey and Lonzo Ball.#4. Memphis GrizzliesMemphis may have lost 3-point specialist Luke Kennard to the Atlanta Hawks. His absence has made the team void of an elite catch-and-shoot specialist, a role Beasley could fill perfectly.Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaylen Wells (0) drives to the basket as Detroit Pistons guard Malik Beasley (5) defends - Source: ImagnWhile they are behind Brooklyn and Detroit in cap flexibility, the Grizzlies may still be able to craft enough space to sign him, and his presence on their roster would provide a much-needed perimeter shooting for Ja Morant’s slashing-heavy offense.#5. Charlotte HornetsBeasley and LaMelo Ball together would rake defenses. Both players share a playmaking-centric style, as Melo could readily set him up for catch-and-shoot opportunities.Charlotte Hornets guard KJ Simpson (25) is defended by Detroit Pistons guard Malik Beasley - Source: ImagnCharlotte has been rebuilding with limited success, and adding veteran shooting like Beasley’s could elevate their ceiling. His presence could see them do better than last season’s 14th-place finish and poor 19-63 record.Details on Malik Beasley's alleged participation in betting irregularities ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that federal authorities in the Eastern District of New York were investigating the former Lakers guard. The focus of the investigation was a game where sportsbooks flagged unusual betting patterns on Beasley’s rebounds, particularly a surge in bets on him recording under 2.5 rebounds, though he ultimately had six that night.As a result, a lucrative potential three-year, $42 million contract with the Detroit Pistons was put on hold just before free agency began.In addition to the gambling probe, Beasley faced financial backlash. A lawsuit from his former marketing agency, Hazan Sports Management Group, accused him of failing to repay a $650,000 advance and sought $2.25 million in damages.There were reportedly additional debts, including judgments and lawsuits from a landlord, a barber, a dentist and bridge-loan firms, totaling several million dollars. In early August, he was evicted from his Detroit apartment as the landlord pursued a court order for approximately $21,505 in unpaid rent, after prior legal action had been dismissed.