Top 5 Landing Spots for P.J. Washington

P.J. Washington is among the top free agents left in the market. The forward is a restricted free agent, as the Charlotte Hornets can match an offer sheet presented to the fourth-year player. Washington is coming off his best season in the NBA, having averaged 15.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game, shooting 44.4%.

Washington's 3-point percentage dipped a little to 34.8% last season, but he's been a dependable shooter, with a career 3-point percentage of 36.6% on 4.8 attempts per game. He brings length and size on the defensive end. He has averaged 1.0 blocks and 0.9 steals per game over his 260-game career so far.

Surprisingly, the Charlotte Hornets are yet to bring P.J. Washington back. Meanwhile, other teams could be eyeing the situation closely. The expectation was that the Hornets would re-sign him, but the two parties are reportedly far apart in negotiations.

Here's what Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer had to report on the matter:

"After distant negotiations prior to Summer League, the early word among league personnel suggests [that] Washington and Charlotte [are] far apart on a four-year deal. Washington has not drawn an offer from the Hornets that reaches [Isaiah] Stewart’s salary figure ... of $16 million per season."

Fischer said the Hornets would work on a sign and trade if they remained reluctant to pay Washington. If he signs a qualifying offer, he will become an unrestricted free agent next summer and likely walk for free.

5 teams that should pursue P.J. Washington

P.J. Washington would be a hot commodity if the Charlotte Hornets announced they are pursuing a sign-and-trade. Washington can carry out both roles in a pick-and-roll at an efficient clip.

He also plays well through contact, drives the ball and finishing at the rim has always been one of his primary strengths. He's also good with his decision-making. Washington can also play the five, giving more options to a team to tinker with their lineups.

Furthermore, he is sound defensively and is comfortable switching, so that's a bonus as well. Washington could be a solid fit for many teams due to his versatility. We look at his top five landing spots below.

#1 Charlotte Hornets

The Charlotte Hornets and P.J. Washington may be far apart on negotiations for now, but it wouldn't be a surprise to see him return to the team next season. The Hornets continue making a push to earn a playoff berth, and Washington is a crucial part of their core. Whether he returns on a qualifying offer or a long-term deal remains to be seen.

#2 Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks would present a solid opportunity for P.J. Washington to bloom into an elite role player. He could instantly make their starting lineup, with Tim Hardaway Jr. likely being the centerpiece of a sign-and-trade.

Washington would add defensive depth and size to the Mavs' frontcourt, something they will need looking at how their roster is presently constructed.

#3 Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers have been a busy team this summer and shouldn't mind making more moves to bolster their hopes of a deep playoff push. The team has tremendous upside after they posted a 51-31 record, with Donovan Mitchell now part of their young core.

P.J. Washington gives the Cavs a solid option at the three. They already have a tremendous size with Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen as their power forward and center, respectively, and adding Washington would add a more dynamic edge to their play on both ends.

The Cavs could also use his ability to play as a stretch five and replace one of Mobley or Allen in the lineup if they need more spacing. Washington's a solid defensive player, so Cleveland won't suffer as much on that end if either Mobley or Allen are off the floor.

#4 San Antonio Spurs

The San Antonio Spurs could start adding to their core, led by Victor Wembanyama, by pursuing Washington. He could be a solid option in a sixth-man role and provide backup for the No.1 pick at the center position.

Washington also adds more shooting to the Spurs, which has been one of their weaknesses over the last few seasons.

#5 Atlanta Hawks

The Atlanta Hawks need some frontcourt depth after the departure of John Collins. P.J. Washington appears to be a cheaper alternative to Collins and a great fit next to their other coveted target, Pascal Siakam.

Even if the Siakam trade doesn't go through, Washington can be a good option to fall back on for the Hawks.

