Top 5 landing spots for Trae Young in 2026 NBA free agency as Hawks superstar looks to play out next season

Trae Young hasn't gotten a contract extension from the Atlanta Hawks. He's reportedly disappointed by that, but there's no need to worry at this stage, as he could still get an extension at any point in the season. Even if that's not the case, he still has a player option for the 2026-27 campaign.

However, picking that up might not make a lot of sense for him, financially speaking. Trae Young could be one of the most sought-after free agents next season, so with that in mind, let's dig into the five best potential destinations for him.

Top 5 potential destinations for Trae Young

#5, Phoenix Suns

The Phoenix Suns made it to the NBA Finals when they had a true point guard at the helm. They've failed to get by in the playoffs (and sometimes even to make them) without one.

They would most likely need to figure out a sign-and-trade to get the Oklahoma product to the desert, but having him next to Devin Booker would give the Suns the type of high-flying backcourt they covet. Maybe it will cost them Jalen Green, though.

#4, LA Clippers

The LA Clippers are all set at point guard with James Harden, but while he's transitioned to that position in recent years, he's also shown that he can thrive off the ball.

The Bradley Beal experiment could be a short-lived one, and with several players on team options, the Clippers could look to add another high-scoring machine next to Kawhi Leonard.

#3, Sacramento Kings

The Sacramento Kings had both De'Aaron Fox and Tyrese Haliburton on the team together at one point. Fast forward to today, and they're back in the market for a point guard.

They will have more than enough available cap space to make a run at Young, although they might not be able to give him the opportunity to go after an NBA championship.

#2, LA Lakers

During Trae Young's days with Klutch Sports, multiple rumors tied him to the LA Lakers. That may no longer be the case, but given all the uncertainty around LeBron James' future, we can't rule out that possibility.

He'll always be tied to Luka Doncic for their draft-day trade, so they might as well team up and prove what they can do on the court together. That's, of course, assuming James retires, leaves, or takes a big pay cut.

#1, Miami Heat

For years, the Miami Heat have been after a star point guard. Pat Riley has swung and missed on multiple attempts to get another star to South Beach, but this might finally be his chance.

The Heat will have more than enough money to make a good offer for Trae Young, and he would essentially be given the keys to the franchise. There are few better places to live, and while they may not be a contender right now, you can never sleep on Erik Spoelstra.

