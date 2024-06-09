Top 5 Luka Doncic performances in Game 2s of NBA Playoffs

Luka Doncic has a knack for taking his game to another level in the playoffs, and Game 2s seem to hold a special place in his heart. Donic holds the highest Game two scoring average in NBA history among players with at least five such games played. He is scoring an average of 33.9 points in Game 2s, surpassing Michael Jordan, who held the record previously with 33.3 points per game.

Here's a look back at his five best performances in the second game of a playoff series:

5 best Luka Doncic performances in Game 2s of NBA playoffs

#5. 2024 Western Conference first round vs. LA Clippers (32 pts, 9 ast, 6 reb)

Whether it was a daunting road tilt with a championship-level Clippers team, Doncic came all guns blazing. Going toe-to-toe with Paul George and James Harden, Doncic again proved he can score on the league's best. The biggest takeaway of this victory was the Mavs evened the series 1-1 via Luka Doncic's ability to perform in big moments.

#4. 2022 Western Conference semifinals vs Phoenix Suns (35 pts, 7 ast, 5 reb)

This was a masterclass in playmaking as Doncic dissected the Suns' defense. He found teammates for easy buckets while also getting his share of scoring with 35 points with an impressive 59.1% from the field, but eventually, the Mavs fell short. Luka's performance wasn't enough on the day, as the Phoenix Suns hit hard in the fourth to seize Game 2 and take a 2-0 lead against the Dallas Mavericks.

#3. 2021 Western Conference first round vs. Los Angeles Clippers (39 pts, 7 reb, 7 ast)

This was young Luka Doncic making a statement in the playoffs. Against an established Clippers team led by two-time Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard, Doncic carried the Mavs to a win in a high-scoring fashion. Doncic displayed the all-around game that he possesses, hitting step-back threes, driving at full speed and getting crafty to finish at the rim.

#2. 2022 Western Conference finals vs Golden State Warriors ( 42 pts, 8 ast, 5 reb)

For the second game in the 2022 Western Conference Finals, Luka Doncic reminded everyone why he is one of the best players in the world. He finished the night with 42 points, 5 rebounds, and 8 dimes. The Mavericks ended up losing, 126-117, but Doncic's display was nothing short of heroic.

#1. 2024 Western Conference finals vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (32 pts, 10 reb, 13 ast, Game-winning shot)

Tied late in the game, Luka Doncic dribbled into a step-back deep three over Rudy Gobert (the 2024 Defensive Player of the Year) that brought the Target Center to its feet as they took the series lead 2-0 against the home team, Minnesota Timberwolves.

There was scoring, playmaking, and plenty of clutch heroics in this performance. A moment that will live in Mavericks' lore for years to come.