Top 5 mid-range shooters heading into the 2021-22 NBA season

The NBA has evolved just like anything else. The once mighty mid-range game exists, yet in much smaller increments as the years have gone by. The mid-range game is an art firmly underutilized in the NBA. Cliche notwithstanding, the mid-range NBA game is both the art of deception and the spoils of shooter versatility. It's understood that three points are more than two points, and that mathematical fact seems to have deemed the mid-range jumper a dinosaur, yet something has to play within the arc, so you'd think the art would be passed down as a teaching tool. Hopefully that changes in the near future, because this list contains a few great players. As the 2021-22 season approaches, who are the top purveyors of the NBA mid-range game?

Rip Hamilton was one of the best mid-range shooters in the NBA

Ball Don't Stop @balldontstop Rip Hamilton drops 51 on the Knicks 🔥 This man was a MASTER at moving without the ball. Such a good scoring touch as well. The things he’s doing here have become a lost art now. #Purist Rip Hamilton drops 51 on the Knicks 🔥 This man was a MASTER at moving without the ball. Such a good scoring touch as well. The things he’s doing here have become a lost art now. #Purist https://t.co/a68YKFTFhC

The Detroit Pistons were a fluid team led by players at each position who were capable of doing anything in the NBA; killing teams in the mid-range game off screens; screens closer to the rim at times. One of their stars was Rip Hamilton. Rip Hamilton moved non-stop. His philosophy was to know where his teammates are at all times and never stay still for more than two seconds. With that came an outstanding mid-range game augmenting the Detroit Pistons' toughness and execution in the half court. I'd make every guard watch tapes of Rip Hamilton because the mid-range game is sorely lacking. The following players are examples of what Rip Hamilton and his perpetual motion represent.

#5 Khris Middleton

Khris Middleton does not do a lot of this, yet don't get it twisted

The throwback NBA champion will be remembered as a sidekick to Giannis Antetokounmpo for now, yet as time passes and the Milwaukee Bucks potentially win a few more chips, his name will rise in the pantheon. Khris Middleton is a throwback in the sense that he does it on both ends with a cliche lunch pail and hard hat in tow. His average two point attempt is shot from a distance of 10.42 feet, and Middleton hit those shots at a .515 clip. Khris Middleton will be known as one of those cats that steps into the gym and performs to the beat of the talent on the floor; any floor. He makes 60.73% of his attempts at the rim, so don't mistake him as merely a jump shooter. Khris Middleton is a straight baller, and despite the almost clandestine feel to his game, the players know his mid-range greatness, and now, so do NBA fans.

ESPN @espn KHRIS MIDDLETON CLUTCH 🔥 KHRIS MIDDLETON CLUTCH 🔥 https://t.co/npRFoBNKKp

#4 DeMar DeRozan

DeMar DeRozan's mid-range game will be on full display in Chicago

What we are about to see in DeMar DeRozan this season with the Chicago Bulls is a resurrection of sorts despite the fact that DeRozan has never left the hoops scene. His mid-range game is a signature attribute that has never been underrated. Marc Eversley is pulling a coup on the NBA world this season from Chicago, and the Bulls will be box office again after almost a 10 year hiatus with respect to Derrick Rose. DeMar shot from a distance of 9.74 feet and responded by making .515 of those attempts - while also converting 61.09% of his shots at the rim.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Arnav Kholkar