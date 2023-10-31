Top 5 NBA fantasy basketball sleeper picks for Phoenix Suns vs San Antonio Spurs | October 31, 2023

In their fourth game of the 2023-24 NBA season, the Phoenix Suns and the San Antonio Spurs collide at Footprint Center on Tuesday, Oct. 31. The Suns want to build some momentum and earn their third win in the first four games. In contrast, the Spurs will look to return to the winning track following their blowout, 40-point loss to the LA Clippers on Sunday.

The Suns will have Kevin Durant available for the game, but their other two megastars are expected to miss out. Devin Booker is doubtful with a left ankle sprain, while Bradley Beal is out with back spasms. On the other hand, the Spurs have a full roster available.

With that in mind, we look at five players that could be NBA fantasy sleeper picks for tonight's game.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Top 5 NBA fantasy basketball sleeper picks for Phoenix Suns vs. San Antonio Spurs

#5 - Cedi Osman

The Turkish guard/forward came off the bench for San Antonio in the 123-83 blowout loss to the Clippers and had 12 points on 4/7 shooting and 2/4 from beyond the arc in 16 minutes on the floor.

Osman is averaging 12.7 ppg in the first three games of the NBA season, on 58.3 percent from the field and 50.0 from three, so he should be considered a top NBA fantasy sleeper pick for tonight's game.

#4 - Jordan Goodwin

Jordan Goodwin has come off the bench for the Suns and has taken significant time with Booker and Beal out. Against the Utah Jazz, he had 12 points, five rebounds and five assists on 2/9 shooting in 25 minutes on the floor.

With the two superstars out against San Antonio, Goodwin is expected to get a lot of playing time as a backup point guard.

#3 - Drew Eubanks

The backup center of the Phoenix Suns had 12 points Saturday against the Jazz in 19 minutes on the floor, on 6/7 shooting, to go with five rebounds and two assists. Eubanks has played well as Jusuf Nurkic's backup, and we should expect him to continue that way against the Spurs.

#2 - Eric Gordon

As you can imagine, we will go with the Phoenix Suns' bench for this one. With Booker out, Eric Gordon has stepped up big for the Suns. He is coming off a 21-point game versus Utah, on 9/14 shooting, to go with four assists.

Gordon is averaging 15.3 ppg in the first three games of the NBA season, and we should expect similar numbers against the Spurs, too.

#1 - Grayson Allen

The backup point guard of the Phoenix Suns has taken over with Bradley Beal out. He spent 30 minutes on the floor and had 17 points (12 in the third quarter), four rebounds, three assists and two steals on 6/10 shooting and 3/7 from three.

With Booker and Beal still out, we should expect him to play big minutes again.