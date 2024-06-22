Top 5 NBA forwards available in free agency ahead of 2024-25 season ft. LeBron James

The 2024 NBA free agency includes some of the biggest names who can change the power equation in the league. From LeBron James and Paul George to James Harden, a lot of anticipation lies ahead of the upcoming campaign.

For the next NBA season, a lot of teams will also be looking for skilled forwards to add to their roster. Here is the list of top players that are available in the 2024 free agency.

Top NBA forwards available in free agency ahead of 2024-25 season

#5 Kyle Anderson - PF (UFA)

Kyle Anderson vs Denver Nuggets

Kyle Anderson is an unrestricted free agent and perhaps the time could not have been better for him.

He was one of the crucial pieces for the Minnesota Timberwolves in their run to the Conference finals. Last NBA season, he averaged 6.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists in just 22 minutes per game.

Anderson is an excellent defender and, at his size, possesses great athletic skill. Moreover, Anderson has a great eye for the offense and passes at a very high volume.

Last season, he earned $9 million through his contract but next season, his NBA salary is expected to go much higher.

#4 Tobias Harris - PF (UFA)

Tobias Harris v New York Knicks

Unlike Anderson, it could be bad timing for Tobias Harris to become a free agent. Amidst the Philadelphia 76ers’ failure this season, a lot of blame was put on Harris and his alleged lack of aggression on the offensive end.

Last season, Harris averaged 17.2 points and 6.5 rebounds in 33.8 minutes. He also shot only 48.7% from the floor. In playoffs, his number went down to 9.0 points per game while shooting 43.1% from the field.

Although it would be difficult for Harris to draw $39 million (his last year's salary), he could still find a good team for himself. He can score and create his own shots. According to NBA Insider Chris Haynes, the Dallas Mavericks are interested in Harris.

#3 Nicolas Batum - PF (UFA)

Nicolas Batum vs New York Knicks

Nicolas Batum proved to be a great asset for the Philadelphia 76ers and perhaps Nick Nurse should have used him more against the New York Knicks in the playoffs.

Batum’s numbers on the board don’t do justice to his impact on the game. He has length, he can make great defensive plays throughout the game and he is an excellent passer for his position. Moreover, Batum is an excellent three-point shooter.

With the combination of all the skill sets he has, he could be pursued by many teams, including the Lakers.

#2 Miles Bridges - PF (UFA)

Miles Bridges vs Golden State Warriors

According to Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer, the Charlotte Hornets held talks with the Brooklyn Nets to send Miles Bridges in a trade that involved Ben Simmons.

Now that he is an unrestricted free agent, Bridges can explore his own options and try to sign with a team of his choice.

In light of serious allegations against him outside the basketball court, a lot of NBA teams might be cautious in acquiring Bridges. However, given what he brings to the court, his game is simply outstanding.

Bridges averaged 21.0 points and 7.3 rebounds with the Charlotte Hornets last season.

Bridges is a great shooter and has a powerful game in the paint. Moreover, aside from bringing length on the floor, he is highly athletic for his size, which helps him defend great big men on the floor.

#1 LeBron James - SF/PF (PO)

LeBron James vs Denver Nuggets

As long as LeBron James is in the NBA, he remains the most polarizing factor in the NBA. He has a $51 million player option for the next season, which he can decline and become a free agent.

James will turn 40 this December but he is still playing at a very high level. A lot of teams would be in a race to acquire the four-time NBA champion if he opted out of his contract and became a free agent. However, the Lakers are still the favorites to sign him for the next season.