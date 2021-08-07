Top 5 NBA free agency signings that will prove to be impactful during the 2021-22 season

The 2021 NBA free agency has been intriguing, with formerly average teams now being included in championship conversations based on the strength of their signings. The LA Lakers and the Miami Heat have been the busiest this offseason, making stellar signings that will boost their chances of winning the 2022 NBA Finals.

Although the Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns proved that a superteam is not needed to win a championship or reach the NBA Finals, teams have gone ahead to stack their roster with elite talent. The 2021 NBA free agency was filled with championship-caliber players, most of whom have since been signed.

With the NBA free agency moratorium lifted earlier today, some of the verbal agreements between teams and players are official. Although players or teams could back out of the deal, it is unlikely we would witness such.

Now that most teams have gotten their targets in the NBA free agency, it will be exciting to see how these additions will impact the game. Undoubtedly, the power rankings heading into the new season will have a different outlook.

On that note, let's take a look at the top five NBA free agency signings that will prove to be impactful during the 2021-22 season.

#5 Patty Mills - Brooklyn Nets

Patty Mills joined the Brooklyn Nets in what could be regarded as one of the most under-the-radar NBA free agency signings. However, his addition to the Nets' superteam would be a significant boost to their championship hopes.

Patty Mills is an unbelievably explosive and disruptive force at not even 6 feet tall. What a great get for the Nets. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) August 5, 2021

One area the Brooklyn Nets struggled in during the 2021 NBA playoffs was production outside of their big three. Landry Shamet, who had a decent run during the regular season, was not impactful in the short time he had on the court.

With Mills on the roster, the Nets will get significant help from the second unit. His performance so far in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics also boosted his profile in the NBA free agency.

#4 DeMar DeRozan - Chicago Bulls

The Chicago Bulls could qualify for the playoffs for the first time since 2017 considering how well they have done during the 2021 NBA free agency so far. Their signings could position the team for a playoff run in 2022.

The Bulls starting five:



Lonzo Ball

Zach LaVine

DeMar DeRozan

Patrick Williams

Nikola Vucevic pic.twitter.com/AUz5wDWuUB — StatMuse (@statmuse) August 3, 2021

DeMar DeRozan and Lonzo Ball were acquired via sign-and-trade, both of who will take the scoring pressure away from Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic. Alex Caruso is also a big signing for the Bulls as he was part of the LA Lakers' defensive core. The Bulls are assuredly winners in the 2021 NBA free agency.

DeRozan was San Antonio's top scorer, leading the team with 21.6 points and 6.9 assists per game. We should expect to see a very effective Chicago Bulls offense in the 2021-22 NBA season.

