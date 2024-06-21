Top 5 NBA guards available in free agency ahead of 2024-25 season ft. James Harden

The 2024 NBA offseason is underway following the Boston Celtics' victory in the finals against the Dallas Mavericks. Now, teams have the chance to work on any deals they want to complete, like the LA Lakers securing JJ Redick's services as their new head coach, as per reports.

Moreover, the free agency period is getting closer, and every team in the association will try to get better. When it comes to guards, multiple franchises will try to land or keep free agents for the future. Malik Monk has reportedly agreed to a new deal with the Sacramento Kings, but he was not the only guard trying to land a new contract.

Here are the top five NBA guards available in the 2024 free agency.

Top 5 NBA guards free agents this year

#5. Immanuel Quickley

NBA: Toronto Raptors at Brooklyn Nets

Immanuel Quickley ended his three-year tenure with the New York Knicks last season and was traded to the Toronto Raptors in a shocking move. The guard has always been a scorer instead of a floor general and a solid 3-point shooter. Last season, he averaged 17.0 points, 3.8 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game while shooting 43.4% from the field and 39.5% from beyond the arc.

#4. James Harden

NBA: Playoffs-Los Angeles Clippers at Dallas Mavericks

James Harden isn't the same player who tried to lead the Houston Rockets to the NBA Finals in the mid and late 2010s. After forcing his way out of the Philadelphia 76ers, the "Beard" showed interesting parts of his game with the LA Clippers last season. He's thought to be on his way back to the Clippers, but everything can change this NBA offseason.

Harden averaged 16.6 ppg, 5.1 rpg and 8.5 apg last season, shooting 42.8% from the field and 38.1% from deep.

#3. D'Angelo Russell

NBA: Playoffs-Los Angeles Lakers at Denver Nuggets

D'Angelo Russell had the NBA regular season he wanted to have with the LA Lakers for a long time. The veteran guard was on a tear to help the Purple and Gold win four more games than last season (47 to 43). Unfortunately, when the playoffs arrived, Russell crumbled against the same opponent that dismantled him in the 2023 playoffs, the Denver Nuggets.

Last season, the one-time All-Star guard averaged 18.7 pp, 3.1 rpg and 6.3 apg for the Lakers, shooting 45.6% from the field and 41.5% from beyond the arc.

#2. Klay Thompson

NBA: Playoffs-Golden State Warriors at Sacramento Kings

Klay Thompson is reportedly 'at odds' with the Golden State Warriors over the length of his new contract. The four-time NBA champion was inconsistent last season, and Thompson scored zero points the last time he played for the Dubs. He's been linked with multiple teams like the Orlando Magic and even the LA Lakers as potential new teams.

Klay averaged 17.9 ppg, 3.3 rpg and 2.3 apg with the Warriors. He shot 43.3% from the field and 38.7% from long range.

#1. Tyrese Maxey

NBA: Playoffs-New York Knicks at Philadelphia 76ers

Tyrese Maxey proved last year that he can be the right player to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to the promised land alongside Joel Embiid. The young guard stepped up when James Harden left and put on notable performances during the season. He's expected to return to the Sixers this offseason, especially with the team having no interest in Zach LaVine.

Maxey is 23, yet he averaged 25.9 ppg, 3.7 rpg and 6.2 apg. He also shot 45.0% from the field and 37.3% from 3-point range.