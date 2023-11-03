The NBA In-Season Tournament kicks off on Friday, November 3, with seven games taking place in the Eastern and Western Conference. Heading into the inaugural edition of the tournament, all 30 NBA teams have unveiled their new courts, with some being quite impressive.

With that in mind, we take a look at the Top 5 courts that will be used for the NBA In-Season Tournament.

Top 5 NBA In-Season Tournament courts ft. Boston Celtics

#5. Minnesota Timberwolves

The Minnesota Timberwolves have used two different types of blue on the court, making it look quite impressive.

While the logo steals the spotlight as it shows a wolf, the signature sign of the franchise, the court also has the words "Minnesota" and "Timberwolves" in each baseline along with the name of the arena, "Target Center".

#4. Denver Nuggets

The reining champions have created a rather unique court for the NBA In-Season Tournament, in yellow and blue. The logo features the distance from sea level (5,280 feet), which was a key figure in the 2023 Finals.

It also features the team's name in both baselines, and the Nuggets' official hashtag (Mile High Basketball) courtside.

#3. Milwaukee Bucks

The Bucks have used cream and green for their NBA In-Season Tournament logo, with cream being the main color in the City Edition jerseys.

The name "Milwaukee" is on both baselines, while their hashtag "Fear The Deer" is in the center of the court, like the Nuggets' one. Their logo features the state of Wisconsin and its first appearance will take place tonight vs the New York Knicks.

#2. Sacramento Kings

Sacramento Kings' arena should be considered one of the best when it comes to the new NBA In-Season Tournament courts. Gray and blue are the main colors used here, while the name of the arena,"Golden 1 Center", is in gold and black.

The name of the city, "Sacramento", is on both baselines, while the lion in the logo, in gray and blue colors, is also quite impressive.

#1. Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics had a more subtle approach in the creation of their NBA In-Season Tournament, faeturing the franchise's main colors in green and white.

The logo is all about Boston, while the word "Celtics" is on both baselines. Courtside has Bill Russell's number (No.6) and Red Auerbach's name, as the franchise will honor both of them during the tournament. The name of the arena, TD Garden, is also mentioned in white and in a different font.