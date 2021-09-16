Top 5 NBA players who have appeared at the Met Gala over the years

Tons of celebrities, including NBA players, made their way to New York on Monday night for the most prestigious cultural event, the Met Gala. The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Benefit, popularly known as the Met Gala, has returned after a one-year hiatus.

Over the years, the glamorous event has had a fair share of NBA players making appearances. On that note, here's a look at the top five NBA players who have appeared at the Met Gala over the years.

#5 Carmelo Anthony

Carmelo Anthony of the Portland Trail Blazers

Carmelo Anthony, who joined the LA Lakers on a one-year deal from the Portland Trail Blazers as a free agent, made an appearance at the Met Gala in 2016 alongside his estranged wife Lala.

Melo wore a tuxedo with a white jacket and a black 3D-printed bow tie, while Lala rocked a red dress.

The power forward, who is part of the top ten all-time scoring list in NBA history with 27,370 points, has never won a championship ring. His move to the Lakers is one he hopes will help him win a championship, playing alongside LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook.

#4 Dwyane Wade

Dwyane Wade recently retired from the NBA.

Dwyane Wade was absent at the just concluded 2021 Met Gala. His wife, who was present, teased about him missing the event because he chose to watch the Bears game instead. However, Wade was present at the previous edition of the Gala in 2019. He matched his wife in a black tux with a hoodie sown to his jacket.

Wade has a career average of 22 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game. He played his final career game in stellar fashion, recording a triple-double. He bowed out with 25 points, ten assists and 11 rebounds per outing.

As he is married to an actress, the former Miami Heat shooting guard is likely to make more appearances at such events in the future.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Bhargav