Top 5 NBA players who benefited from playing under Tom Thibodeau

Tom Thibodeau is the personification of a hard-nosed coach, and while a lot about what is said about his coaching is hyperbolic, Tom Thibodeau's teams win, and are known for their toughness.

He has helped develop talent into superstars and helped former superstars get back a semblance of their greatness. Who are the players Tom Thibodeau has helped make better under his tutelage?

Players who have grown under Tom Thibodeau

#5 Alec Burks

With Tom Thibodeau, Alec Burks has found a productive home

Alec Burks is the type of player Tom Thibodeau needs on his team. He isn't the best player; he isn't the best scorer, rebounder or passer, yet at the end of games last season Burks was the Knicks' closer.

At the end of shot clocks and the final game clock, Burks was given the ball to exploit his one-on-one advantage over the defense. That type of confidence in Burks is how coaches like Tom Thibodeau teach their younger players the potential of their hard work.

Though Burks' scoring average is the lowest in a few years, he does well with his 26 minutes on the floor.

#4 Joakim Noah

The origin of Tom Thibodeau's identity

Joakim Noah became an NBA All-Star and the 2014 Defensive Player of the Year under Tom Thibodeau. Noah was tired of losing early on, and when things began to turn around in Chicago with the explosive emergence of Derrick Rose after the hiring of Tom Thibodeau, Joakim Noah's career also began to take off.

Noah was the perfect piece for Tom Thibodeau: a passionate big that gets after everything on the floor. Joakim Noah was one to hold himself accountable under Coach Thibs, and while they've had their disagreements, there is no pro coach that Joakim Noah would endorse more than Tom Thibodeau.

He brought out the fire in Noah and was also able to bridle Noah emotionally to win games.

