Top 5 NBA players earning $30,000,000 who will turn unrestricted free agents during 2024-25 NBA season ft. Klay Thompson & more

NBA players run the league. Everyone loves to see where NBA players are going in the offseason, what they are wearing, and the rumors. NBA players have turned the offseason into one of the biggest parts of the NBA calendar.

Although this season is barely underway, it is never too early to look ahead to next year. The NBA is known for its trades and free agency. Who could be the big names that may change jerseys again?

This summer brought some changes, despite a slower free agency period. Damian Lillard went from the West to the East. He was finally dealt from the Portland Trail Blazers to the Milwaukee Bucks. Bradley Beal went East to West as he was dealt from the Washington Wizards to the Phoenix Suns.

Next summer could bring even bigger deals and swaps. The 2024 free agency class of NBA players is loaded. It could be even more headline-worthy if a lot of top-tier players decline their player options to become free agents. Then, of course, there are NBA players who will be restricted free agents.

However, let’s focus on the NBA players we know will certainly be free agents. These guys are playing on the last year of their deal and will be unrestricted free agents. Let’s take a look at the big names who could change teams in free agency next summer. All of these players also currently make more than $30 million in salary.

Top Five 2024 NBA Players who will be unrestricted free agents in 2024

So let’s see which NBA players top the list.

No. 5 - James Harden, LA Clippers

James Harden

Harden was finally dealt to the LA Clippers. Earlier this summer, Harden was upset that he did not get a big contract extension. He instead opted into his $35.6 million player option and demanded a trade.

He has struggled mightily since being traded. The Clippers lost the first four games with Harden as a starter. He also has not scored more than 19 points in a Clipper uniform in the first four games. It seems unlikely Harden will get an offer anywhere close to $30 million per year in free agency next summer.

No. 4 - Tobias Harris, Philadelphia 76ers

Tobias Harris

Harris has long had one of the worst contracts in the NBA. Many have criticized the contract since he inked it with the Sixers. He has not quite lived up to the value and is finally in the last year of the deal.

He is making $39.2 million this season. There is almost no way he gets close to that number again next summer. The Sixers might not be in any hurry to re-sign him. They could opt to use their giant amount of cap space next summer to attract a star and pay Tyrese Maxey the massive contract extension he may earn.

No. 3 - Gordon Hayward, Charlotte Hornets

Gordon Hayward

Another player who is brought up when discussing the worst contracts in the NBA. Hayward has struggled to stay healthy since signing his huge deal. He is making $31.5 million this season in the last year of his deal.

The market seems unlikely to match that number next summer. The Hornets will also likely let him walk as they go younger. However, Hayward has played well early in the season as a veteran presence on a struggling Hornets team.

No. 2 - Pascal Siakam, Toronto Raptors

Pascal Siakam

Siakam has long been involved in trade rumors. He will finally be a free agent and he seems poised to find a new team. He is making $37.8 million this season.

He could potentially find someone who believes he deserves a max deal. He will need to have a big year and assert himself as the number one on the Raptors this season.

No. 1 - Klay Thompson, Golden State Warriors

Klay Thompson

Thompson will be the subject of heavy debate over his contract. He will be a free agent after making $43.2 million this season. Thompson is turning 34 in 2024. He has had plenty of injury issues as well.

He does not seem to have the same spring as he once did. However, he is proving to still be a solid shooter. Despite this, it seems unlikely he will make $40 million per year once again. The Warriors will also face tough luxury tax penalties once again next summer. It may be hard for them to bring him back unless it is on a team-friendly deal.