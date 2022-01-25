Top 5 NBA players with an outside chance of selection for the 2022 All-Star Game

The 2022 NBA All-Star game draws closers, and fans are excited to see who will make the cut. Although many can guess who the captains and starters would be, there is a lot more uncertainty regarding players who will make up the reserves.

It has been a peculiar season, with the COVID-19 protocols keeping players sidelined.

With so many players to choose from, coaches have their work cut out for them in picking the players who will make the All-Star Game reserves. It would be a tough choice, and there could be surprises in this year's event.

NBA Communications @NBAPR LeBron James now leads the NBA in the latest fan returns for NBA All-Star Voting presented by Tissot, which concludes this Saturday, Jan. 22.



Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, DeMar DeRozan and James continue to be the top vote-getters at their respective position groups.

Here are the top five players with an outside chance of selection for the 2022 All-Star game.

No. 5: Anthony Edwards

Anthony Edwards of the Minnesota Timberwolves

Anthony Edwards has been a joy to watch this season and could deliver that same dose of fun in the All-Star Game if given the opportunity. The sophomore registered a season-high 48 points against the league's best defensive team – the Golden State Warriors – knocking down a season-high seven 3-pointers.

Ballislife.com @Ballislife Ant hits a three & tells the Nets to call a time-out!



Anthony Edwards (20 years - 171 days) is now the youngest player in NBA history with 300 threes.

Ant hits a three & tells the Nets to call a time-out! Anthony Edwards (20 years - 171 days) is now the youngest player in NBA history with 300 threes. https://t.co/yxUcJacGDN

Edwards is an amazing talent, and the fans also believe he should be considered for the All-Star Game. He is averaging 22.2 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.5 steals through 30 games.

No. 4: Carmelo Anthony

Carmelo Anthony of the LA Lakers

The NBA community has been thrilled with Carmelo Anthony since he joined long-time friend LeBron James in Los Angeles. Although the Lakers (23-24) are struggling, Melo has played his position superbly and is one of the few reliable players on the roster.

Anthony brings a spark off the bench, and the fans love to see him play. The veteran forward is a certified bucket-getter. Although he is not as explosive or technically savvy as he once was, he still knows how to knock down shots. He is the Lakers' best scorer outside of the Big Three, averaging 13.4 ppg and shooting 38.9% from deep on six attempts per game.

