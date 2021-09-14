Top 5 NBA stars whose sons are touted to be future NBA players

Several NBA superstars have sons that will follow in their footsteps and find their way to the league. While that is unlikely in every case, some will undoubtedly continue their father's basketball legacy.

It is unclear what direction the sons of NBA players will take as they get older. Michael Jordan's two sons dominated high school basketball, but both brothers quit their teams at the college level and eventually forwent basketball altogether.

Even so, there have been other sons who have developed into phenomenal basketball players. Stephen Curry has continued his father's shooting prowess and has become more successful than his in the NBA, winning two regular-season MVP awards and three championships.

Genetics and the environment will favor these second-generation basketballers in their attempt to reach the NBA. However, we might not get the opportunity to witness all play.

That said, let's take a look at the top five NBA players whose sons are touted to be future players in the league.

#5 Dikembe Mutombo (Ryan Mutombo)

Dikembe Mutombo #55 of the Houston Rockets

The finger-wagging Dikembe Mutombo dominated the NBA throughout his NBA career, mainly because of his defensive abilities. He currently ranks second in the all-time rankings for shots blocked.

To continue Dikembe's legacy, his son, Ryan, committed to play at Georgetown, the same school his father played for before joining the NBA. He is a 6'11" center who is not yet as good a defender as his father but is embracing versatility to stay relevant and cope in today's NBA.

Dikembe Mutombo's son, Ryan, is emerging as a high major prospect. Ryan told @247Sports that he and his father spend a lot of time in the gym together. "He tells me to block everything." | Story: https://t.co/NYSPRvbHKi pic.twitter.com/TDuvcdjMhW — Evan Daniels (@EvanDaniels) December 2, 2019

The family has stated that if the opportunity arises, Ryan will declare for the NBA draft after his freshman year. That will mean that we might be seeing Ryan in the league a lot sooner rather than later.

#4 Dwyane Wade (Zaire Wade)

Dwyane Wade #3 of the Miami Heat

Dwyane Wade easily ranks among the top five shooting guards in NBA history. His style of play was very exciting to watch, as he had several ways of beating his defender. He was also an elite player on the defensive end of the court, forcing turnovers and converting in transition.

Wade won his first NBA championship in 2006, where he and Shaquille O'Neal came back from a 2-0 deficit against the Dallas Mavericks. He went ahead to build a superteam with LeBron James and Chris Bosh, who won back-to-back championships in 2012 & 2013.

Although he is retired, we might soon witness the second-coming of Wade as his son, Zaire, is on course to play in the NBA. He got offers from four colleges, meaning the 19-year-old shooting guard might soon declare for the draft.

