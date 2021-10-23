Top 5 NBA rookie performances from the opening round of the 2021-22 NBA season

The NBA began its 75th anniversary season with much excitement and fanfare, and as expected, the opening round didn’t disappoint. The opening rounds saw notable performances from household names. The likes of LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kevin Durant stood out, whilst some sets of players got their first taste of NBA action.

Much has been expected of a 2021 NBA draft class going into the new season. Supporters of the Detroit Pistons and Golden State Warriors could not get to see the likes of Cade Cunningham and Anthony Kuminga star for their team after much anticipation, due to injuries.

Others, like the Houston Rockets fans, would have left their stadium bothered by the performances of rookie shooting guard Jalen Green. His first game didn’t go as planned, shooting a dismal 4-14 and 1-6 from three-point range. The rookie finished with nine points, four rebounds and four assists on the court in the 106-124 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Grading the top five rookie opening season performances

The new season saw exciting performances from the latest set of draft picks. Many rookies found themselves in positions that allowed them to settle in the offseason, immediately making the jump to the starting squad in the first round.

The NBA has seen Hall of Fame performances from rookies for some time now. Michael Jordan’s 28.2 point average topped the 1984 draft class and Wilt Chamberlain remains the holder of the record for the highest points per game scored by a player in their rookie season (37.6).

But with the constant rise in statistical output and the concentration placed on numbers by teams and players, coupled with an array of new talents surrounding several teams in the NBA, don’t be surprised if someone finally breaks through that record.

Let’s take a look at the top five NBA rookie performances from the 2021-22 NBA season-opening round.

#5 Josh Giddey

Josh Giddey #3 of the Oklahoma City Thunder in action during a game against the Utah Jazz at Vivint Smart Home Arena on October 20, 2021 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Josh Giddey broke a couple of records for the Oklahoma City Thunder on his debut against the Utah Jazz. The Australian played 28 minutes for the Toronto Raptors, setting the record for being the youngest ever Australian to debut for the franchise in the NBA (19 years and 10 days), breaking former Raptor Dante Exum’s record.

OKC THUNDER @okcthunder #ThunderUp Josh Giddey sets a new record for rebounds by a Thunder player in their NBA debut.📊 | 4 PTS, 𝟭𝟬 𝗥𝗘𝗕, 2 AST #ULTRAMoment Josh Giddey sets a new record for rebounds by a Thunder player in their NBA debut.📊 | 4 PTS, 𝟭𝟬 𝗥𝗘𝗕, 2 AST#ULTRAMoment | #ThunderUp https://t.co/xLQGcXhUde

The former Adelaide 38ers guard did not take long to settle in, shoring up the Jazz’s defense as he also displayed his magnificent playmaking abilities. It wasn't long until he entered the franchise’s history books again, finishing the game with a new franchise record as the first player to record 10 rebounds in a debut game. He also became the first Australian player to lead a team in rebounds during an NBA debut.

He finished the match with four points, and three assists to go with his record-breaking rebounds.

#4 Franz Wagner

Franz Wagner #21 of the Orlando Magic poses for a photo during the 2021 NBA Rookie Photo Shoot on August 15, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Franz Wagner, the eighth overall pick by the Orlando Magic in the 2021 NBA draft, enjoyed a wonderful game despite suffering a humbling loss in his NBA debut against the San Antonio Spurs. The German saw 32 minutes on the court in his debut, recording 12 points, four rebounds, two assists, two blocks and a steal, showcasing glimpses of his talent in a commanding all-round performance.

The Orlando Magic are sure to benefit from the player’s versatility and defensive strengths after struggling all game with their defense and rebounding, recording turnovers constantly. He should rise quickly through the ranks as the season progresses.

