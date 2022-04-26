Top 5 NCAA small forwards eligible for the 2022 NBA draft

Some of the country's top college basketball players are getting prepared for the next step in their careers. The NBA playoffs may be ongoing, but all organizations are preparing for the upcoming draft.
With the draft lottery set to take place on May 17, various NBA organizations will be waiting to see what the draft order will be.
The draft will feature big names at the top: Paolo Banchero, Chet Holmgren and Jabari Smith Jr.
Here's a look at the top five NCAA small forwards to keep an eye on in the draft.
No. 5: Wendell Moore Jr.
The Duke Blue Devils had plenty of talent last season. One of their most underrated players was junior wing Wendell Moore Jr. He could be picked somewhere near the end of the first round
Despite being one of the top high school prospects, Moore struggled to find his groove during his first two seasons at Duke. It wasn't until his junior year that Moore started to see his game come together. He averaged 13.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.4 steals per game while shooting 50.0%, including 41.3% from 3-point range this season.
Although Moore is a junior, he's still just 20 years old and offers the ability to become an immediate contributor at the next level. The 6-foot-5 wing is a versatile weapon who stands out for his ability to impact the game in a number of ways.
No. 4: Patrick Baldwin Jr.
Patrick Baldwin Jr. was one of the country's top high school recruits. After receiving offers from some of the nation's top programs, he chose to play for his father, the coach of the Milwaukee Panthers. It was a bold, shocking decision.
Unfortunately for Baldwin, it was a gamble that didn't pay off. The team struggled, and Baldwin saw his production across the board plummet as a side effect.
One of the most dangerous shooters in this year's draft class, Baldwin will offer some risk as a prospect. But he has the tools and upside to become a serious asset at the next level.
The 6-foot-9 freshman averaged 12.1 ppg, 5.8 rpg and 1.5 apg while shooting 34.4%.
No. 3: Kendall Brown
One of the nation's top high school prospects, Baylor Bears freshman Kendall Brown showcased his impressive athleticism during the season.
Listed at 6-foot-8, 205 pounds, Brown is an electric player in the open court who should have NBA teams drooling as a potentially dangerous transition weapon. One of the most explosive athletes in the NCAA this year, Brown has the leaping ability to finish above the rim with relative ease.
His outside shot will need development, but Brown has the raw tools and upside to be a fascinating NBA prospect. A potential top 20 selection, Brown won't turn 19 until May.
He averaged 9.7 ppg, 4.9 rpg and 1.0 steals per game while shooting 58.4%, including 34.1% from 3-point range.
No. 2: Ochai Agbaji
Kansas Jayhawks senior wing Ochai Agbaji has the tools and two-way potential to become a lottery selection in the draft. Throughout the season, Agbaji was one of the country's top players. The recently turned 22-year-old is a dangerous weapon from the outside who can stretch the floor from well beyond NBA range.
Agbaji, 6-foot-5, 215 pounds, improved each year while playing for the Kansas Jayhawks.
Although Agbaji will be one of the NCAA upperclassmen in this year's draft, he still has the potential to turn into an intriguing 3-and-D weapon at the next level.
Agbaji averaged 18.8 ppg, 5.1 rpg and 0.9 spg while shooting 47.5%, including 40.9% from 3-point range.
No. 1: AJ Griffin
Duke Blue Devils freshman forward AJ Griffin is the draft's top-ranked small forward. Griffin came into the season as one of the top high school prospects.
Listed at 6-foot-6, 222 pounds, Griffin has an NBA-ready frame and offers the upside to become a versatile two-way weapon.
After struggling to generate consistent minutes at the start of the season, Griffin quickly blossomed. Griffin averaged 10.4 ppg, 3.9 rpg and 1.0 apg while shooting 49.3%, including 44.7% from 3-point range.
A lethal shooter from outside with intriguing upside as an isolation scorer, Griffin should find be selected within the top 10.