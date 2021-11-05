Top 5 opponents of Chris Paul's NBA career

Once Chris Paul's NBA days are over, he is guaranteed to be enshrined in the Basketball Hall of Fame. But before that happens, the league will have to cherish the achievements and journey of one of the best players ever.

CP3 has had a remarkable run in the last few months. Together with Devin Booker, he led the Phoenix Suns to the NBA Finals where they lost to the Milwaukee Bucks.

In the 2021-22 season, which happens to be the 75th season in the NBA, the Point God was included in the list of 75 greatest players. And just a few days ago, he passed Mark Jackson and Steve Nash on the all-time assists ladder. With 10,346 assists, he trails only legends Jason Kidd and John Stockton for most dishes in the NBA.

The All-Star point guard has had his share of battles throughout his 17 seasons in the league. The remarkable names on this list have been part of Paul's most painful defeats and sweetest of victories.

Here are the names of well-known NBA players who gave Chris Paul a tough time in his career.

#5 Boris Diaw (49 games. 25W - 24L)

CP3 and Boris Diaw had some memorable playoff battles in their careers in the NBA.

The affable Frenchman is probably the most unexpected name on this list. When Chris Paul entered the NBA in the 2005-06 season, Boris Diaw was just traded from the Atlanta Hawks to, ironically enough, the Phoenix Suns.

The NBA’s current assists leader was drafted by the then New Orleans Hornets, which later came to be called the Pelicans. New Orleans and Phoenix are both playing in the Western Conference, which meant that Diaw and Paul met four times in a single season.

It wasn’t with the Phoenix Suns, though, that Diaw had his best battles against Chris Paul. It was when the French superstar played for the San Antonio Spurs that their game really collided.

Overall, the two players met 49 times with Chris Paul winning 25 and losing 24 for a 51% winning record. The postseason was a different story, though. In 18 meetings, CP3 won seven games for a 38.9% record.

#4 Stephen Curry (50 games. 22W - 28L)

Steph Curry and Chris Paul has had a long and storied rivalry in the NBA. [Photo: NBC Sports]

Steph Curry and Chris Paul are leading their respective teams right now. Curry’s standing on this list is likely to change before the season is over. The Golden State Warriors and the Phoenix Suns are most likely going to make a deep playoff run, which adds more drama to this rivalry.

NOTSportsCenter @NOTSportsCenter



(GIF via #Rockets

Chris Paul gave Steph Curry a taste of his own shimmy medicine(GIF via @SInow Chris Paul gave Steph Curry a taste of his own shimmy medicine(GIF via @SInow) #Rockets https://t.co/fLtEnGwvsk

In the 50 games that they have played in both the regular season and playoffs, Chris Paul has won 22 and lost 28 times. They have had some of the most intense battles in the playoffs including Paul’s disastrous hamstring injury that could have helped the Rockets eliminate the Warriors in 2018.

Chris Paul has won nine and lost nine in the postseason against Steph Curry, though. That record could be reset again this season as another chapter of their rivalry continues.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Arnav Kholkar