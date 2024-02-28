Top 5 players under 25 years of age who can make debut appearance in 2024 NBA Playoffs ft. Tyrese Haliburton & more

The 2024 NBA playoffs are only a few months away. With it comes months of season-long preparation and excitement as 16 teams will go head-to-head for the NBA championship. Interestingly, a few players in the league can make their postseason debut while under 25 years of age.

There is a notion that young players, being in their first postseason appearance, can be overwhelmed by the intensity and level of pressure. However, a few standout players in league history have come out prepared and ready to go right from the jump, as if they have been in that situation before.

Like how they entered the league, these young players are eager to make a great first impression by adding an excellent 2024 NBA playoff outing. These athletes want to be taken seriously as they try to give their team a fighting chance against fierce competition.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Top five players under 25 years of age who can make a debut appearance in the 2024 NBA playoffs

#5. Franz Wagner - 22 years old

Orlando Magic forward - Franz Wagner

Starting at number five on the list is the promising Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner. Alongside Paolo Banchero, Wagner has slowly become one of the team's reliable offensive creators, considering the team's struggle offensively.

This season, the 22-year-old forward is averaging 20.8 points (48.0% shooting, including 31.3% from 3-point range), 5.6 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game.

#4. Chet Holmgren - 21 years old

Oklahoma City Thunder forward/center - Chet Holmgren

Chet Holmgren has been an important piece for the success of the OKC Thunder. Despite playing in his rookie year, Holmgren has shown a great combination of shotmaking and rim protection. With the Thunder preparing to make a deep run in the 2024 NBA playoffs, Holmgren will be called upon to show up.

In the 58 games, Holmgren is putting up 17.1 ppg (54.2% shooting, including 40.1% from 3-point range) and 7.8 rpg.

#3. Paolo Banchero - 21 years old

Orlando Magic forward - Paolo Banchero

Next on the list is the electric Paolo Banchero from the Orlando Magic. Banchero's sophomore season has been outstanding as he continues to power his team's chances of showing up to the 2024 NBA playoffs. His improved shooting cannot be understated, while also elevating his efforts defensively.

This season, the Magic forward is averaging 22.7 ppg (45.6% shooting, including 36.4% from 3-point range), 6.8 rpg and 5.2 apg.

#2. Zion Williamson - 23 years old

New Orleans Pelicans forward - Zion Williamson

Zion Williamson is listed second on the list, having one of the best all-around seasons in his young NBA career. Yet to make a postseason appearance, Williamson and the Pelicans are on pace to secure a spot in the 2024 NBA playoffs, as they are currently in fifth place (35-24) in the Western Conference.

This season, Williamson is putting up 22.4 ppg (57.8% shooting, including 36.4% from 3-point range), 5.6 rpg and 5.1 apg.

#1. Tyrese Haliburton - 23 years old

Indiana Pacers guard - Tyrese Haliburton

Tyrese Haliburton gets the top spot on the list as he has been one of the most exciting players to watch as of late, which could potentially carry over in a playoff environment. His Indiana Pacers continue maneuvering in a challenging final stretch of the regular season before securing a ticket in the 2024 NBA playoffs.

Moreover, Haliburton is averaging 21.5 ppg (49.0% shooting, including 39.3% from 3-point range) and 11.6 apg this season.