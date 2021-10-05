Top 5 players in Detroit Pistons history who could've won the NBA Championship but didn't

The Detroit Pistons are one of the most storied franchises in NBA history as they have been part of the league since the 1948-49 season, the third and final year of the BAA (when the team was known as the Fort Wayne Pistons).

Moreover, the Detroit Pistons have won three NBA championships and certainly rose to big prominence in one of the NBA's biggest eras, as their late 1980s and early 1990s 'Bad Boys' marked an era of physicality in the league.

Isiah Thomas and coach Chuck Daly led Joe Dumars, Bill Laimbeer, Dennis Rodman and others to two NBA championships in 1989 and 1990, while beating Michael Jordan, Larry Bird, Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in the postseason.

That team seemed to be full of outsiders, but it certainly left a big mark in the history of the NBA. More recently, the Detroit Pistons won the third NBA championship in franchise history after beating the Shaquille O'Neal-Kobe Bryant LA Lakers in 2004.

The core of the 2003-04 Detroit Pistons made it to two NBA Finals (losing in seven games against the San Antonio Spurs in 2005) and appeared in the Conference Finals consecutively from 2003 to 2008. Ben Wallace, Chauncey Billups, Rasheed Wallace, Richard Hamilton and Tayshaun Prince were at the core of that squad.

The Detroit Pistons have also made it to the NBA Playoffs 42 times and have played a total of seven NBA Finals (including two as the Fort Wayne Pistons). However, there were some players that could not taste the NBA's title-winning champagne with the franchise, although they came close to doing so.

In this article, we will take a look at five players from the Detroit Pistons who were close to reaching NBA glory, but the title evaded them for different reasons.

#5 Kelly Tripucka

Kelly Tripucka with the Detroit Pistons.

Kelly Tripucka made it to two All-Star games during his stint with the Detroit Pistons. He was part of the franchise from 1981, when the Pistons drafted him with the 12th overall pick, until 1986.

Tripucka, a two-time All-Star with Detroit, was a great offensive contributor for the team during his time at Detroit. He led the team twice in points per game and put up an average of 21.6 points per game in his career with the Detroit Pistons (fifth-best in franchise history).

Tripucka dropped 56 points (18-26 FG, 20-22 FT) on the Chicago Bulls in 1983. The 2-time All-Star was known for wearing some of the shortest shorts in NBA history.

With Tripucka on the team, the Detroit Pistons were promising in the early 1980s, but the farthest the team got in the postseason was a second-round appearance in 1985.

#4 Dave Bing

Dave Bing.

Dave Bing was the premier guard in the history of the Detroit Pistons before Isiah Thomas came along, and he definitely deserved credit for what he did for the franchise from 1966 to 1975.

Bing achieved six of his seven All-Star appearances with the Detroit Pistons, the team with which his career started. Bing won Rookie of the Year award, led the NBA in scoring and earned three All-NBA selections while playing for the Detroit Pistons.

Dave Bing was a 7-time All-Star during his Hall of Fame career.

However, he only managed to reach two Division/Conference Semis with the Detroit Pistons, losing to Bill Russell's Boston Celtics in 1968 and to the Chicago Bulls in 1974.

Bing averaged 22.6 points game in his career with the Detroit Pistons (second-best in franchise history) and 6.4 assists per game.

