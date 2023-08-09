Top 5 players with the highest win percentage in NBA history

Bill Russell has been immortalized for winning 11 championships during his career, while one of Michael Jordan's greatest accomplishments is never losing in the NBA Finals.

While the playoffs are where legends are made, the regular season is important too. It should be noted that only those who played in at least 250 games qualified for this list.

Here is a look at the top five players with the highest winning percentage in NBA history:

#5. Michael Cooper

Michael Cooper of the LA Lakers.

Michael Cooper won five NBA championships with the LA Lakers. Cooper was one of the greatest defensive guards in league history. He's an important part of the "Showtime" Lakers that dominated the 1980s and changed the way the game was played.

Win Percentage: 72.85%

72.85% Career Record: 636-237

#4. K.C. Jones

K.C. Jones of the Boston Celtics

K.C. Jones played his entire career with the Boston Celtics from 1958 to 1967. Jones won a championship in the first eight years of his career, adding two more as a head coach in 1984 and 1986. He was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 1989.

Win Percentage: 73.19%

73.19% Career Record: 494-181

#3. Kawhi Leonard

Kawhi Leonard of the LA Clippers

The only active player on this list is the LA Clippers' Kawhi Leonard. He was atop this list last season but fell to third after an underwhelming year with the Clippers. He has a chance to regain the top spot or fall depending on how his teams perform for the rest of his career.

Win Percentage: 73.57%

73.57% Career Record: 462-166

#2. Larry Bird

Larry Bird of the Boston Celtics

Larry Bird helped the Boston Celtics win three NBA championships in the 1980s. Bird was a winner throughout his career with three league MVPs and two NBA Finals MVP awards on his resume. He's been inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame twice.

Win Percentage: 73.58%

73.58% Career Record: 660-237

#1. Magic Johnson

Magic Johnson of the LA Lakers

The player with the highest win percentage in league history is Magic Johnson. Just like his rival Larry Bird, Johnson was a winner for his entire career. He won five championships, three MVPs and three NBA Finals MVPs. He's also a two-time inductee in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Win Percentage: 73.95%

73.95% Career Record: 670-236

