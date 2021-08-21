Top 5 players who need to prove their critics wrong in the 2021-22 NBA season

The latest edition of the NBA season is dawning upon us, inching closer with each passing day. With the rise in excitement, there has been an obvious rise in expectations from players. The conversation of who's-going-to-play-how has already begun and with it, criticism has seeped in.

Criticism is the whetstone upon which all greats sharpen their will to win. Michael Jordan did it, Kobe Bryant did it, even Larry Bird did it. The rule for criticism is simple - it does not matter who or what you are or what you have accomplished. The only thing that matters is your performance. Any criticism rooted in even scarce amounts of logic is a criticism worth taking note of.

Top five NBA players who need to prove their critics wrong

The 2020-21 NBA season was a blessing for many. Players like Devin Booker, Luka Doncic, and Trae Young rose through the muddy, difficult to traverse top rankings. They established themselves as players who'll become the face of the league in the near future.

And yet there were some that were ignored by lady luck. These players were heavily criticized for their performances. The critics left no spell of lousy performances go untouched. However, like always, these players will be awarded the opportunity to answer their critics in the season to come. So today, we look at the top five players who need to prove their critics wrong in the 2021-22 NBA season.

#5 Julius Randle

Julius Randle vs Charlotte Hornets

Julis Randle was awarded the NBA's most improved player award of 2020-21. Within a matter of weeks, critics and fans were already on his case. Randle highlights how quickly stellar performances can be disregarded in the face of not-so-stellar performances.

Julius appeared in his first NBA playoffs, leading the New York Knicks to a well-deserved spot in the battle against the Atlanta Hawks. Randle's performance did not suit the playoffs series.

His low field goal percentage and stubborn non-stop attempts were heavily criticized. Randle will have to work on his efficiency and shot selection in the coming season in order to give a fitting reply to all that questioned his skill and capability.

#4 Kyle Kuzma

Kyle Kuzma in Team USA colors - USA vs Spain

Kyle Kuzma is not a Laker anymore. The LA Lakers traded him for Westbrook after a disappointing performance from Kuzma in the 2021 playoffs. The criticism, though, began way before the playoffs for Kyle.

The kind of criticism Kyle gets as an NBA player is harsh enough to be a nerve wreck for any individual. He is hated and criticized for his good and bad performances. The main criticism pointed at Kuzma is his low IQ in high stakes matches. A tag he needs to scrub off before it sticks for good.

