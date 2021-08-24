Top 5 players who are still looking to change teams in the 2021 NBA off-season

It has been a very busy 2021 NBA offseason, as teams have wasted no time in adding top talent to their ranks. The LA Lakers made the most roster changes, with LeBron James being the longest-tenured player for the purple and gold. However, several players looking to change teams are yet to get their heart's desire.

There are myriad reasons why an NBA player will be looking to change teams. While some are after bigger contracts, others are willing to take pay cuts to be part of a championship team. Regardless, player empowerment has given players more control of their career as it relates to where they would like to ply their trade.

The 2021 NBA free agency had several elite talents on the list. Players like Kawhi Leonard, Chris Paul and Kyle Lowry have all inked deals with teams of their choice. But there are a few that have not found any luck with changing teams.

That said, let's look at the top five players in the NBA who have expressed their desire to change teams but are yet to complete a move.

#5 Marvin Bagley III

Marvin Bagley III has subtly expressed his desire to part ways with the Sacramento Kings as he has fallen out of favor with head coach Luke Walton. The versatile big man has also had problems staying healthy as he featured in only 43 games during the 2020-21 NBA season.

22-year-old Bagley would like to join a team where his starter role is assured. He is a bundle of talent who can be impactful on both ends of the court if given the chance.

Marvin Bagley III's dad tweeted at the Kings to trade his son during their loss to the Rockets today. pic.twitter.com/NwxoY3ctZm — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 3, 2021

Although trade rumors surrounding Bagley have died down, there is a huge chance that the big man will be traded before the start of the 2021-22 NBA season. The Sacramento Kings are also dragging their feet to re-sign him as there's no word on whether he will be offered a rookie extension contract.

#4 Lauri Markkanen

Lauri Markkanen's desire to leave was borne out of his demand for a bigger contract, which the Chicago Bulls front office is unwilling to match. The fourth-year power forward is a restricted free agent but is yet to sign a deal with any franchise.

Although chatter surrounding Markkanen has quieted down, reports suggest that the Dallas Mavericks are exploring a sign-and-trade that will involve Markkanen and Maxi Kleber.

According to @tim_cato, the Chicago Bulls are interested in forward Maxi Kleber in a potential sign and trade with the Dallas Mavericks involving Lauri Markkanen. https://t.co/vO8TCmG2zD — Daniel Greenberg (@ChiSportUpdates) August 16, 2021

It was a difficult second half of the 2020-21 NBA season for Markkanen as he struggled to play alongside Nikola Vucevic. He posted the worst numbers of his career last season, averaging 13.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 0.9 assists.

